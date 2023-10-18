Cobol developer
2023-10-18
Cobol developer within Custody Core at SEB in Stockholm, Arenastaden
Technology
SEB is a leading northern European financial services group, and at the same time, one of the largest IT employers in the Nordics. Banking is changing rapidly, and we are proud of our reputation for being entrepreneurial and innovative in the face of change. Our brilliant techies work hard to future proof SEB's digital architecture and customer products because it genuinely makes a huge impact for our customers and colleagues. Does that sound like a fit for you?
What you will be doing
Are you thinking about taking the next step in your career and want to feel valued every day at work? Here we build the core systems that make securities handling possible whenever the stock exchange is open!
You will be a part of an agile team accountable for the development and maintenance of the systems within the area of Order Management, part of the Custody Core tribe.
Here we work closely with the business, where customers' needs and wishes are in focus. At Core Custody, we are responsible for systems that handle order and post trade, custodian repositories, securities information, and company events.
You will also be part of our Mainframe community where we share ideas and push each other to build solutions that follow our data strategy and our vision to become a data driven bank.
Who we are looking for
Are you eager to learn and like to work as a team, then we have a flexible job for you where you can work from home a few days a week. Transparency and commitment are key values as we need to stand up for each other to secure quality and availability of our applications!
As a person, you are driven, innovative and have an open mindset to add greater customer value. You are positive and clear in your communication and are happy to share your knowledge.
Requires qualifications:
• A few years of programming experience in Cobol
• Experience of development in mainframe / zOS
• Experience of DB2 and preferably DL / 1
• Experience of JCL and TSO-ISPF
Preferred qualifications:
• Previous experience with stocks or obligation's
What we offer
We offer many experiences and benefits to our employees, and there is nuance to every individual's career experience, but the elements that define the core of our offering are:
• Work-life balance
• Friendly and welcoming culture
• Long-term stability
• Opportunities to help transform an industry
• Agile and modern ways of working
Learn more about working at SEB www.sebgroup.com/career
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
Ready to join?
Ready to join?

You feel that the paragraphs above sound promising and that you have the right profile to both add value and thrive in our team, then send your application right away!
