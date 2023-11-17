Coating Engineer
2023-11-17
Coating Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are now looking for a Coating Engineer to strengthen our team!
In your role, you will work with a wide range of tasks, focusing on the coating of our products. Together with your colleagues, you will participate and drive projects to develop new alloys or failure analysis and metallurgical assessments of samples from the production of newly developed parts as well as parts produced with new production methods such as 3D printing. You will have contact with multiple internal and external interfaces and customers.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Work with and drive the development within coatings together with your colleagues
* With your expertise give support to external partners and qualification of components.
* Support our internal workshop, related to production techniques and their effect on materials.
* The work could also include practical work with material properties in our materials lab.
What You Bring
* Sc within Materials Technology
* Two years experience within high temperature coatings and materials.
* Experience from working with material investigations and workshop support.
* You are a flexible and problem-solving person that are open minded and ready to contribute with your skills and mentality to achieve the goals of the organization.
About the Team
The materials and chemistry technology department are responsible for development and testing of new and existing materials, technical support for procurement, sales, service departments as well as supporting the R&D and Service organization in topics within materials technology and chemistry.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/jobs.html,
id nr 252384 not later than 2023-12-03.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager martin.sjoeberg@siemens-energy.com
or tel. 012281996
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Ellen Johansson on ellen.johansson@siemens-en...
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03
