Co-Pack Development Manager Nordics, Mondelez
2023-12-29
Are You Ready to Make It Happen at Mondelez International?
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It Possible.
The Northern Europe Customisation team is responsible for the development of all co-packed products for the UK/I & Nordic markets.
This role is responsible for managing the administration and delivery of projects to develop new co-packed skus for the Nordics. This includes prefilled displays and various repack activities. In addition to development projects the team are responsible for implementing harmonisation across processes, suppliers and display structures, and working to fulfil a significant productivity plan and pipeline for coming years.
How you will contribute
You will:
Manage the delivery of new co-pack SKUs for the Nordics market within I2M projects on time and in full considering costs and quality
Brief packaging suppliers on marketing needs for co-packed displays. Collaboratively, develop displays that achieve marketing objectives while meeting customer guidelines and delivering required profitability whilst supporting sustainability and harmonisation metrics.
Support the creation and listing of new co-packed SKUs in the Mondelez SAP system through various administrative tasks; PMDC creation, completing Bill of Material (BoM) requests, preparing Product Fact Sheets, raising new material codes
Prepare detailed co-pack labour specifications and ensure packaging solutions are fit for purpose and that products are produced correctly, following transit trial and first production sign off processes
Support issue resolution and escalate challenges where appropriate
Work with suppliers to identify continuous improvement opportunities within the co-pack portfolio to support growth, deliver savings and achieve harmonisation targets
Ensure business understanding of and adherence to co-pack processes
What you will bring
A desire to drive your future and accelerate your career and the following experience and knowledge:
Commercial or Customner Service & Logistics experience is an advantage
Packaging or Co-Pack knowledge is an advantage
I2M experience an advantage
Local market knowledge is an advantage
Ability to solve problems, action-orientated and persevere during setbacks
Able to organize workload and time to deliver high standards, must be able to work to deadlines and set own priorities
Able to build positive working relationships and work collaboratively
Experience in relevant SAP processes
Knowledge of Excel, Word and PowerPoint
