CNC operator / programmer
2023-10-18
About Job&Talent
At Job&Talent, you belong to one of Sweden's largest, and one of the world's fastest growing recruitment and staffing companies. Our customers belong to some of the country's most well-known brands and we offer good opportunities to grow and develop, both by being recruited for a further career with one of our customers and internally within Job&Talent. Of course, we are covered by a collective agreement.
Job Description
Our client is seeking a talented CNC Programmer/Machinist to support the engineering teams with prototype components for product or equipment development within the Battery Systems team. You will be part of a fast-paced team that always ensures high quality and rapid prototyping capabilities. By this we will enable a short-looped product and process development cycle and cut the time to market significantly. The team includes specialists in everything from equipment building, to maintenance, prototype and fabrication, enabling us to realize a quick response to changing needs.
Experience required
5+ years of multi-axis programming.
5+ years in prototype environment or small series production.
Technical education or relevant experience.
General machining knowledge (NC-Machines, drill press, lathes, welding).
CAD/CAM (NX/Gibbs CAM/IGEMS or similar).
Demonstrated experience with reading complex drawings.
Experience cutting a wide range of materials, including aluminium, plastics, copper, brass, all steels.
Passionate about machining!
Excellent English written and oral skills.
Your Profile
To succeed and thrive in the role, we believe that you:
has the will to develop and be a good ambassador for Job&Talent.
is responsible and has a good sense of detail.
has a high level of service.
is structured and accurate as the work contains several, sometimes complicated, elements.
are independent in your role, you will have contact with several different people daily, which requires you to be a person with a social interest.
Application
Are you who we are looking for? If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter. Contact details can be found further down.
The application takes place by registering below. Attach CV and cover letter.
Please note that we are unable to handle applications received via email or phone.
Selection takes place continuously and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
