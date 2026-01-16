CMP Food Planner
2026-01-16
At IKEA, we do things a little differently. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 80 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
About the Inter IKEA and Retail Concept
Inter IKEA Systems B.V. is the franchisor and the owner of the IKEA Concept, including the IKEA trademarks. Core Business Retail Concept is assigned to protect, expand, and develop the IKEA Concept and the IKEA Brand in existing and new markets. This includes sharing IKEA knowledge and learning across the IKEA franchise system. Retail Concept consists of four areas: Brand & Marketing, Expansion, Learning and Retail Experience.
Customer Meeting Points (CMP) Design service is a part of Expansion with the assignment to design conceptualised CMP:s and enable a successful implementation by providing the relevant service and conceptual content.
About the Job
We're looking for a CMP Food Planner to join our team in Malmö to help shape the future Customer Meeting Points (CMP). You will be part of an experienced design team where you are responsible for the relevant areas for Swedish Food, ensuring a safe and efficient operation, compliance with conceptual requirements and an exceptional customer experience.
You'll use the Customer Meeting Point Design Process to plan and design intuitive, hassle-free, and convenient experiences that make every interaction with IKEA feel effortless and rewarding.
Collaboration is at the heart of this role - you'll work closely with architects, specialists, planners and the local teams to deliver the best possible outcome. You will also contribute to the assignment of the Food Experience Team and be part of new development initiatives and solutions that support sustainable store operations and outstanding food experiences. Your insights and ideas will not only make a difference locally but will also help shape strategies for our global team.
About You
We're looking for someone who is inspired by the IKEA vision and values and passionate about creating outstanding customer experiences. You understand customer needs, food operations and how Food can create competitive advantages for the IKEA Home Furnishing business. You know how to turn insights into practical solutions that make a real difference.
Your background might include leadership experience from IKEA Food or industrial kitchen planning. What matters most is your ability to combine strategic thinking with hands-on problem solving, and to build strong, trusting relationships with colleagues and partners.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experience would be valuable:
Recent experience of working in the function of IKEA Food, engaging with both IKEA customers and co-workers.
Background in customer experience in food/hospitality industry in different global markets.
Experience from design and development of customer centric food experiences in a variety of customer meeting points.
Proven leadership and project management experience.
A strategic mindset that helps you simplify complexity and present ideas clearly.
Adaptability and openness to new ways of working in a fast-changing retail landscape.
The ability to build and maintain trust-based relationships across all levels of the organization.
Strong communication skills in English.
Confidence in presenting, facilitating, and influencing, using transparent and engaging communication, and the ability to connect with diverse audiences.
Experience in using digital design and planning tools is a plus.
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden. You will report to the Design Manager at Customer Meeting Points Design Service. If you would like to know more about the role, please contact caroline.lindgard@inter.ikea.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to wayne.van.tonder@inter.ikea.com
.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know.
Interested? Submit your CV and cover letter and let us know why you would be a good fit for this role, in English, by 1st of February 2026.
