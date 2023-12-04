CMF Designer
GlobalLogic Sweden is looking for a skilled, passionate, and experienced designer to work for one of our clients within the Automotive industry with a location in Gothenburg, Sweden.
As part of a creative and dynamic team working to establish an exciting range of new products, you will create & develop design proposals from initial ideas to complete Design proposals.
Requirements:
• Knowledge/ experience working both with body colour development and in projects as CMF designer
• Creative and structured mind
• Adaptive and resilient
• Flexible and fast paced
• Team player
• Excellent skills in Photoshop & Illustrator
• Excellent presentation skills
• Experience in working in VRED and VR
Job Responsibilities:
create innovative proposals for exterior aspects, main focus is body colours (but additionally wheel finishes, calipers, accent colours, 2 tone and cladding aspects) > work with program chiefs and designers
maintaining a transversal strategy keeping the right balance between consistency and innovation >work with BA
benchmark and trend presentations > work with MSS and the Shanghai Design studio
A & B master-delivery > work with suppliers, ME and program designer until the industrialization, following the agreed process.
DESCRIPTION OF TASKS
1. Exploratory creative phase for all projects:
• work closely with the project designers and chiefs to understand each project's needs and creatively contribute to the CMF manifestos.
• develop CMF themes/stories for exterior CMF exploration directions aligned with the overall CMF concept.
• present regularly benchmark of the competitors related to exterior aspects
• Create and present for each project in exploratory phase a range of innovative exterior CMF proposals developed internally or with exterior suppliers, targeting a clear choice at DSM5 leading to confirmation at AA2 ( briefs, trends, benchmark, CMF presentations, samples, VRED renders, VR proposals, paint panels, frogs, body sections and exterior models)
• work with Lead SE and program designer for CMD delivery.
• present in regular project meetings and reviews the CMF exterior proposals, themes and have strong arguments for selling in and maintaining the CMF concepts.
• Participate in relevant Line meetings, project meetings and Design Board
• Create / generate modified or new CMF proposals for this area any time required, in alignment with the program Chief and designer.
• CMD creation for physical exterior CMF models and follow up at model makers
• Follow the development of the A master working closely with everyone involved (suppliers, purchasing, program and Chief designers, BA, etc) and keeping the ME informed of the choices made at DSM5.
• possibility to travel to suppliers in both EU and China
2. Holistic cross-carline strategy and continuous innovative exploration:
• create the Client's consistency strategy in this area, monitor the colours in each factory and work holistically cross carline
• maintain a constant interest and inspire the whole CMF team and key stakeholders about new aspects, technologies, trends and sustainable processes in this area.
• work with the exterior design team to understand their design strategy and how to support it through CMF
• follow all updates from the brand team and collaborate with BA for material strategies that would strengthen the brand.
• collaborate with the Material Lab on advanced design subjects.
3. Industrialization phase for all projects (with an SE support):
• Follow the development of the B master and CD master working closely with everyone involved until AA2 (SE, suppliers, ME, VEM, purchasing, program/chief designers, BA, etc) and taking responsibilities to follow up with Shanghai studio after AA2
• support the Lead SE with CMD updates for exterior
• Presentations, renders and VR as required when there are changes
• Participate in relevant Line meetings and Design Board
• Participate in relevant project reviews, VP and TT car reviews
• Create / generate modified or new CMF proposals if required, in alignment with program designer/chief.
