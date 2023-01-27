CMC Regulatory Affairs Associate Director
Here at AstraZeneca, we are looking to enable you to be the best you can be. We thrive in our inclusive and ambitious environment. We draw on our knowledge to take thoughtful risks and uncover creative ways to better deliver for our patients and our business.
Our Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) Regulatory Affairs function delivers expert CMC regulatory input for projects spanning across the product lifecycle and leads the regulatory strategy for the development, manufacturing and testing of all of our medicines. With our expertise we interpret, anticipate and craft global Health Authority expectations to build CMC and Device Regulatory Strategies.
We are seeking a CMC Regulatory Affairs Associate Director to add to our hard-working team in either our Gaithersburg (MD), US; Macclesfield, UK; Gothenburg, Sweden or Sodertalje, Sweden hubs. This role will support the biologics technical area, encompassing both traditional and novel molecules.
CMC Regulatory Affairs Associate Directors are a core member of our cross-functional Regulatory Strategy, Pharmaceutical and Global Supply Teams. Working in partnership with the technical functions, CMC Associate Directors collaborate with colleagues in AZ marketing companies across the globe to ensure successful regulatory outcomes for clinical trials, marketing applications and complex post approval changes to meet the needs of our patients and the business. We pride ourselves on our encouraging culture and cross-project knowledge sharing.
As a CMC Regulatory Affairs Associate Director you will:
Use your regulatory experience to devise creative strategies to support a range of new biological and novel products, from development to post approval lifecycle management.
Provide strategic, tactical and operational expertise and direction to AstraZeneca project teams, based on understanding of global CMC regulations;
Handle high level risk by making sophisticated judgments, developing innovative solutions and applying comprehensive cross-functional and industry understanding;
Have a high level of interactive social skills and cultural sensitivity which you will use to advise CMC teams on how to achieve successful regulatory outcomes;
Support project driven regulatory interactions with health authorities, e.g. FDA, EMA, for CMC scientific advice;
*
Lead and/or deliver CMC Regulatory components of business process improvement projects.
Ensure the application of global CMC regulations and guidance within AstraZeneca and lead development of new guidance
Share your knowledge actively within CMC RA and the wider business, participate in the coaching and mentoring of colleagues and keep up to date with emerging global regulatory requirements;
Minimum Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in a science or technical field such as pharmacy, biology, chemistry or biological science
Minimum of 4 years of meaningful experience (Minimum years of experience is a US requirement - will be removed on UK posting. Competitive benefits and salary will be added to the UK posting)
Breadth of knowledge of manufacturing, project, technical and regulatory project management;
Strong understanding of regulatory affairs globally, particularly with respect to the CMC field;
Regulatory Affairs CMC experience with submissions for biological drug substances and products.
Desired Qualifications:
Advanced degree in a science or technical field such as pharmacy, biology, chemistry or biological science
The position can sit at our Macclesfield, UK; Gaithersburg, MD; Gartuna or Gothenburg, Sweden locations
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca when we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because any opportunity no matter how small, can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial - finding those moments and recognising their potential. Join us on our journey of building a new kind of organisation to reset expectations of what a bio-pharmaceutical company can be. This means we're opening new ways to work, pioneering cutting edge methods and bringing unexpected teams together. Interested? Come and join our journey.
So, what's next!
Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Brilliant! We have one seat available, and we hope it's yours. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 28 February, 2023.
Where can I find out more?
