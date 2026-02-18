Cluster General Manager
2026-02-18
Are you ready to run the show? Do you find joy in the challenge of executing masterplans, focusing strategically on guest experience, revenue generation, and commercial success.
Our people are at the core of our success. Your role guarantees variety and excitement every day. At RHG, we cherish your entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative nature. We foster an inclusive and supportive culture where, together, we ensure that every moment is truly meaningful. Embrace your uniqueness as an individual in our team and explore the exciting growth opportunities we have for you and the chance to create memorable moments.
As a Cluster General Manager at Radisson Hotel Group, you are the orchestrator of exceptional experiences. Your role goes beyond executing the masterplan; it's about balancing strategic focus on guest experience, revenue generation, and achieving commercial results.
- Our hotel management team are industry experts and recognized leaders with the ability to prioritize a complex and hands-on workload, and who strive to deliver an experience that is beyond expectation - creating memorable moments for our guests.
- Our General Managers enjoy the challenge of running our show. It's what makes your heartbeat faster!
- You will balance executing and delivering the masterplan with a strategic focus on guest experience, revenue generation and achieving commercial results for our stakeholders.
- You will work with Heads of Department to maximize business opportunities and brand reputation, as well as ensuring adherence to legislation, due diligence requirements and managing the hotel budget.
- Reporting to the Managing Director, you will work proactively to ensure guest satisfaction and the smooth running of the hotel.
- As General Manager, you will join a team that is passionate about delivering incredible service where we believe that anything is possible, whilst having fun in all that we do!
Qualities We Seek in Our General Manager:
At least 2 years of relevant hotel management experience
Strong understanding of Hotel Management
Demonstrate strong abilities to work with international brand standards
Having sound commercial knowledge to drive overall hotel profitability
Strong communication skills
Flexibility and a positive, Yes I Can! Attitude
An eye for detail
Is a creative problem-solver
