Cloud Workspace Engineer
2025-05-12
HAYPP GROUP
We address one of the world's biggest problems - how to end smoking. There are 1,1 billion smokers in the world. Around 8 million people die every year from smoking-related diseases. Our goal is to significantly reduce death rates, save lives and inspire people to choose healthier enjoyment. How? By offering people safer nicotine online.
Haypp Group is one of the Nordics' leading e-commerce groups with ten store brands, present in seven countries where we serve more than 1 million active consumers. Through brands such as Snusbolaget.se, Northerner.com, Nicokick.com etc., we sell nicotine pouches, Swedish style snus online as well as disposable vapes. With our headquarters located on Östgötagatan in Stockholm we are 250 team members mainly but not exclusively based in Sweden. Also, we are an innovative and fast-moving company that is growing rapidly, driving sustainable business and are changing the world in the process. We are currently on an exciting expansion journey, converting more and more smokers to healthier alternatives across all our markets globally.
THE ROLE
As a Cloud Workspace Engineer at Haypp, you will collaborate with various departments and co-workers on diverse tasks. Your main goal is to ensure our services, systems, and endpoints are correctly configured, maintained, compliant, and secure. You will also lead IT projects to support company growth with scalable and automated solutions.
You will be responsible for designing and implementing cloud-based infrastructure that meets the needs of the business while ensuring optimal performance and reliability. This includes creating detailed documentation, conducting regular system audits, and developing strategies for disaster recovery and data protection.
Furthermore, you will have the opportunity to work closely with our development teams to integrate new applications and services into our cloud environment. You will stay updated on the latest technologies and industry trends to continuously improve our processes and systems.
At Haypp, we value teamwork, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. We provide a collaborative work environment where your ideas and contributions are appreciated and encouraged. By joining us, you will become part of a dynamic team dedicated to driving the success of our company through technological advancements.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Design, deploy, and optimize cloud workspaces leveraging Microsoft's cloud environment, including Azure AD, Office 365, and SharePoint.
Implement and manage endpoint devices using Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Purview for seamless device management and security.
IAM, configure and maintain Single Sign-On (SSO) federation across diverse platforms and applications.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to integrate cloud workspaces with existing IT infrastructure.
Stay up to date with the latest industry trends and best practices in cloud workspace engineering.
Manage and execute internal IT projects related to the internal workspace, ensuring services, systems, and endpoints are properly configured, maintained, compliant, and secure.
Identify opportunities to automate repetitive IT tasks using scripting ( e.g., Bash PowerShell, Pyton )
Maintain and improve IT documentation, including troubleshooting guides and IT routines.
WHAT WE WANT FROM YOU
Proficiency in Azure and Microsoft365 tools and services.
Proficiency in Windows endpoint management, and experience with MacOS, iOS, Android is a plus.
Proficiency setting up and maintaining IT Service Management and Asset management.
Proficiency in IAM and in-depth knowledge of Single Sign-On (SSO) federation protocols and technologies.
Experience in advanced network configuration a plus.
Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field or relevant experience.
Relevant certifications such as Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert or similar are a plus.
Ability to work 100% on-site or hybrid remote with a minimum of 3 days/week in the Stockholm office.
WHAT WE OFFER
We are a value driven company with our values We team up, Innovation Drives Us, Inclusion & Non-Hierarchy and Going the Extra Mile at the heartbeat of everything that we do. With us you can always expect to get help from people who want to achieve things together and to be able to speak your mind in every social constellation you are part of. We highly value all ideas no matter where they come from, and we are not afraid to try new things out. We are also welcoming, inclusive and everyone at Haypp Group has a voice. In addition, we seize opportunities by putting in hands-on, hard work and celebrating when we reach our goals. With us, you should always feel safe, appreciated and valued but at the same time challenged and excited.
Because we recognize that our team members are our most important differentiator, we offer our team members generous benefits. We offer the following perks to everyone at Haypp Group:
Premium ITP1 occupational pension savings plan
Insurance plan, including private healthcare
30 days of paid vacation
Parental pay lift
Wellness allowance of 5,000 SEK per year
Lots of social happenings
SEND US YOUR APPLICATION TODAY!
If this sounds like a place where you would want to contribute and grow, let us know you're interested by submitting your application! Apply with your CV, a cover letter, through Linkedin or in any other way you feel represents you in the clearest possible way. All ways of connecting work for us!
Haypp Group is committed to equality and diversity, and we welcome applications from all qualified individuals regardless of ethnicity, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability, and marital status. We want to offer you great recruitment experience, and if there is anything we can do to make you more comfortable in the process with us, please let us know.
If you have any questions about the role or what it's like to work at Haypp Group in general, feel free to reach out to our responsible recruiters Viktoria Sobolewski at viktoria.sobolewski@hayppgroup.com
or Ani Lulja ani.lulja@hayppgroup.com
