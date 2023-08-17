Cloud Workplace Engineer
2023-08-17
About Rillion
We are a global company founded in Sweden with 30 years' experience in the AP Automation industry. We help finance professionals transform how they manage invoices by digitalizing and automating the entire process.
By removing the manual steps of invoice handling, we enable finance teams to save time and effort, reducing the possibility of human error. Because we're AP professionals ourselves, we understand how to give our customers everything they need, and nothing they don't.
Together with our investors at Altor we will continue our journey and to complete our mission, we need more talented people.
Want to be a part of our exciting new growth journey?
We are now looking for a Cloud Workplace Engineer to join our IT team in Stockholm, Sweden. In this role you will be a part of a small team within Internal IT combining a big technical interest with an internally facing role, supporting our colleagues, continuing our cloud and automation journey, and making sure we get the most out of our IT investments.
Who you are
You have a flexible mindset and you're willing to find new ways to deliver on your goals in case you get stuck, always trying to be ahead.
You have a technical background and proven track record of self-motivated performance and perseverance.
You're structured, organized and have attention to details.
You are a curious person and a fast learner. You enjoy diving into new technologies and tools and you are an analytical trouble-shooter. You may not have the answer, but you know how to find it.
You are a team player that actively collaborates with people around you, and in other locations, to find solutions to problems.
You're skilled at communication in both Swedish and English, both oral and written.
You are service minded and love to help your colleagues getting the most out of Rillion's modern workplace services.
What you will do
You will be working in a cloud environment managing the modern workplace platform, developing the ways of working and improving the productivity for all Rillion Employees.
You will use and further develop automated deployment methods for devices, operating systems and applications to keep track and improve the work experience of all employees.
Work close with users in other countries, keeping regular contact to make sure strategy and alignment remain on a global scale within the IT area.
You will document troubleshooting, knowledge base articles and system design centrally
Administration of workplace systems, device inventory and centralized user management.
Order hardware and onboard new employees.
Managing and developing external 1st Line Support on a daily basis
You will be working in a small team within Internal IT with lots of responsibility and possibility to make a change in the digital workplace area
We believe you have
Minimum 2-4 years within similar role
Knowledge in Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure
Some technical knowledge in deployment tools such as Endpoint (MDM and MAM) and Modern Deployment technologies.
Platforms skills Windows 10/11/Server and maybe macOS
Knowledge in Active Directory On premise
Basic knowledge of PowerShell
Experience of advanced end user support
Basic Networking
Rillion is an equal opportunity employer. We believe that diversity is integral to our success, and do not discriminate based on race, colour, religion, age, or any other basis protected by law.
