Cloud Software Engineer
Axelsson Cloud Consulting AB Göteborg / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axelsson Cloud Consulting AB Göteborg i Göteborg
Axelsson Cloud Consulting is a consultancy company creating value through digitalization by leveraging cloud native computing, open-source technologies, and data- and event-driven digital services in Microsoft Azure cloud and we are now looking an additional Cloud Software Engineer to our Gothenburg office.
You will be working with implementing cloud-native data- and event-driven architectures, applications and real-time enterprise integration development, Big Data streaming architectures, app modernization, lift-and-shift, containerization, Kubernetes, Azure DevOps, technical support, IIoT and Edge Computing and Machine Learning with an emphasis on resiliency, performance, scalability, cost efficiency, and operational excellence.
You will be working in a team with other senior software engineers, highly skilled IT professionals, cloud solution architects and technical leaders and specialists in their respective field both within and outside Europe. Remote working will be the norm.
Desired skills and proficiencies:
Strong general Microsoft Azure knowledge and expertise.
3 to 5 years of experience as software engineer, developing solutions and workloads using C# as the main programming language, preferably deployed and running in Microsoft Azure as Azure functions or containerized services.
Experience in developing scalable, performant and resilient applications and APIs using e.g., Azure API Management, Kubernetes, Azure DevOps or similar.
Experience of developing microservice architectures and APIs using best practice patterns such as DDD.
You are used to writing testable code and writing unit tests using e.g., xUnit and Moq and are aware of concepts like TDD and BDD.
Good analytical skills in end-to-end troubleshooting using Application Insights, Log Analytics or similar.
Full professional proficiency in written and verbal English, as well as great communications skills. You will be expected to have some direct contact with clients both written and verbally through various communication channels.
Able to work independently and can bring solutions to an end-to-end testable state in e.g., test and QA environments with little supervision and no micro-management.
Advantageous skills and proficiencies:
You are aware of, and have preferably utilized, optimized, and / or configured Azure PaaS and SaaS resources such as Azure Cosmos DB, Azure API Management, Azure IoT Hub, Azure Kubernetes Service or Azure Redis Cache in previous projects and production workloads.
Know-how in how to containerize applications and services and deploy programmatically to Kubernetes using YAML.
Experience with Azure DevSecOps development workflow and infrastructure as code (IAC) approach using ARM templates and YAML.
Experience of integrating identity management and modern authentication and authorization using i.e., B2C Azure Active Directory and SAML.
Experience of .NET 5 or NET 6.
Experience of languages like Python, R, MATLAB etc.
Microsoft certifications are advantageous, especially any of AZ-204, AZ-305, AZ-220 or AZ-900. Relevant AWS certifications, Kubernetes such as CKA, IBM, Google, Software AG or other cloud-agnostic certificates or badges are advantageous as well.
Swedish foundational or higher language proficiency.
Great importance will be placed on personal suitability. You will likely be:
Interested in the latest modern development stack, processes and cloud trends and take joy in mastering modern technologies to fulfil business needs.
Adhering to best practices, documentation, and white papers without taking shortcuts.
Perseverant and not straying away from a challenge.
Professional and preferably business minded, able to quickly grasp and understand business needs and requirements and deliver value.
Always aiming for qualitative code, always aiming for a code coverage of 100%.
Preferably good at mathematics.
An excellent collaborator and good communicator who can help others with their problems, be it client or fellow developers alike.
Enjoying contributing to the open-source community.
You will be expected to work during certain hours of the day, but other than that you will be able to shape your workday as you see fit. Full remote working is possible and is the norm for this position. Think you have a good idea? Something that can be done better, and you want to test it out? Or you want to contribute to your favourite open-source project? You will be allowed to spend at least four hours paid each week on personal project, contribution and / or further education. You will be attending conferences, either virtually or physically, when possible and if desired. Any cost associated with additional Microsoft Azure certification(s) to strengthen your consultancy profile will be fully paid for, such as accommodation and travel costs if physical exam, all necessary equipment if from home, training tests and exams etc.
Permanent employment will be offered. Competitive terms, conditions, and salary, together with an extensive suite of benefits, including private health insurance, paid phone, paid broadband and more will be offered to the right candidate.
If you are interested, apply now at info@axelssoncloudconsulting.se
or contact Kristoffer Axelsson at +46 (0) 73 092 58 19 to learn more.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30
E-post: info@axelssoncloudconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Cloud Software Engineer CV". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axelsson Cloud Consulting AB
(org.nr 559244-8608), https://axelssoncloudconsulting.com
Odinsgatan 13 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Axelsson Cloud Consulting AB Göteborg Kontakt
VD
Kristoffer Axelsson kristoffer.axelsson@axelssoncloudconsulting.se +4631404070, +46730925819 Jobbnummer
8024729