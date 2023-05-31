Cloud Software Architect
2023-05-31
Join us on our journey to net zero and make an impact on the mobility of tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As a Cloud Software Architect, you will play an important role in creating, socializing, and enabling our vision within software & architecture. You are a community builder who loves to engage with others to make change.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
You are a developer at heart, and you probably have experience from a tech lead-, staff engineer- or cloud architect role before. You apply a system thinking when you design solutions, and you see the importance of involving colleagues with other experiences in your work. You have a golden path mindset, creating loveable solutions that suits most teams, but doesn't restrict teams who have special needs. You have worked in different cloud environments which gives you the experience to define good practices for different needs. Aurobay have chosen Azure Cloud to enable our business, so it is an advantage if you are fluent in that. You also need to have solid experience in event driven architectures and modern integration patterns. You are a collaborator at heart, and a community builder who believe you make the most difference by doing and not telling.
Your role at Aurobay
As a Cloud Software Architect, you will belong to a small team who strives to set lean architectural & technical vision & policies that enables our digital teams to understand where they are moving and why. At Aurobay we have built a great cloud foundation, but at the same time we have an application heritage that needs transformation. You will use your experience to advocate and sometimes hands-on help teams to change. You will have to be a strong communicator to thrive, given that our success depends on the digital teams. You will actively engage with teams to influence their technical roadmaps and their way of working within automation and "everything as code".
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is June 16th but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Jessica Hofbauer, jessica.hofbauer@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
tel. 0728-889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.peltonen@aurobay.com
Tel. +46 733 333 764 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB (org.nr 556830-5964), http://aurobay.com
Aurobay
Jessica Hofbauer jessica.hofbauer@aurobay.com
