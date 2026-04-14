Cloud Platform Engineer
Avaron AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2026-04-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will help build and operate the cloud platform behind connected vehicle services in a global automotive environment. The team owns critical ingress gateways to platform clusters used by connected cars worldwide and works close to both application and infrastructure challenges. You will join an empowered product team that works in an agile way, with continuous learning, shared ownership and a strong DevOps mindset. The role spans technical design, platform engineering and hands-on development across a modern cloud stack where reliability, scale and secure operations are essential. This is an exciting opportunity if you want to work close to business-critical cloud services and influence how a large connected platform evolves.
Job DescriptionYou will develop, maintain and improve cloud services and platform capabilities for connected vehicle solutions.
You will take part in the DevOps work around global ingress gateways and platform clusters.
You will collaborate with the Product Owner and the team to refine functionality, estimate work and plan upcoming sprints.
You will shape and maintain technical design within the area, aligned with architectural guidelines.
You will contribute to both application development and the infrastructure side of cloud development, including configuration and operational improvements.
You will support business-critical application and infrastructure initiatives in a role with broad technical scope and variety.
You will help strengthen built-in quality, fast feedback loops and continuous improvement in the development lifecycle.
RequirementsAt least 5 years of experience with software development.
Experience working in agile development environments and product teams.
Understanding of DevOps ways of working.
Fluent Swedish and English.
Ability to complete the required background checks for assignments classified as Sensitive.
Nice to haveBSc degree or higher in Computer Science, or equivalent experience.
Experience with AWS, Java, Kubernetes and Istio.
Interest in both application development and the infrastructure side of cloud development.
Experience with Docker, Spring, Golang or Python.
Experience with NoSQL or relational databases such as Cassandra, MySQL, Oracle or MongoDB.
Experience with middleware and event-driven technologies such as Kafka, JMS, IBM MQ or MQTT.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines, Git, test automation and monitoring tools such as Splunk, Grafana or Prometheus.
Experience working with microservice architecture, GitOps, Scrum or DevOps practices.
Previous experience handling information flows between cloud services, cars, mobile apps and partners.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7564002-1945195". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9853257