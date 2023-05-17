Cloud & IT Infrastructure Engineer
We could talk for ages about all the amazing things we do (because it's a lot). But let's cut the crap and get to the point. At Qliro we offer safe and simple payment solutions for e-commerce with the most popular payments methods on the market. Come join us on our journey building the future of payments!
We are looking for an Cloud & Infrastructure Engineer to work together with a team of senior and highly-skilled engineers (AWS, Network, Windows and Linux). The infrastructure Team is responsible for our 24/7 on-premises infrastructure (Data centers, networking, compute, storage along with infrastructure-related services such as virtualization platform, load balancing, DNS, active directory, logging and monitoring). Qliro is also on a journey towards AWS, where you and the Infrastructure team will provide the foundation (Centralized services, Landing Zone).
In your job, you and the Infrastructure team will build and maintain the Qliro business-critical infrastructure as well as making it available for self-service consumption by the other tech teams in Qliro. This means that you will actively drive the Infrastructure as Code movement within Qliro, as well as lead by example by making the Infrastructure available as a service.
What you'll do:
• Design, build and maintaining on-premise and cloud-based services
• Ensuring that our platforms are available, reliable and secure
• Provide support to our tech teams
• Troubleshooting
We believe you have:
• Experience in Linux based environments
• Experience in networking and related services such as DNS, Load balancing, CDN etc.
• Experience working with AWS services is highly beneficial
• Experience in any programming or scripting language, Python preferably
• Experience on Data centers and Infrastructure operations (Compute, Storage, Virtualization)
• Experience in orchestration and configuration tools, we mainly use Terraform and Ansible
WOW in everything we do
Qliro is the place for you who are curious, passionate and love collaboration. Together we have the power to create wow in everything we do. Feel comfortable being you, bringing your own unique perspectives. At Qliro there is a place for you whoever you are. Differences are a strength.
We love flexibility and remote work, we also believe in the power of meeting in real life. With a mix of working remote and collaborating in the office, we believe in a flexible workplace that suits you and Qliro. Ersättning
