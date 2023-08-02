Cloud Native 5G RAN Software Developer (729442)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
Engineering Unit Cloud RAN Radio Application Services (RAS) is a new organization that will ensure Ericsson's readiness in Cloudification of Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions and complement our embedded RAN portfolio in order to serve our customers when deploying 5G. Engineering Unit Cloud RAN is building a full stack virtualization of the 5G NR CU (Central Unit) and DU (Distributed Unit) based on COTS HW and cloud-native technologies.
We in vDU Radio Management - part of Engineering Unit Cloud RAN RAS - are responsible for the Control and Management of the interfaces between the Cloud RAN solution and external equipment, such as Radio Units and/or any product from the embedded RAN portfolio. We have a clear customer focus with commercial deliveries happening in 2023. We are growing our organization with skilled persons with various experiences in Software Development who care about well-crafted software. We are searching for people who are eager to join us on our journey to build something truly exciting!
In this unit we embrace a start-up mentality to deliver a product with great customer experience and increased organizational efficiency making creative and innovative employees an excellent fit. You will be part of E2E software development of microservices in a Cloud based Radio Access Network, all the way from requirement setting, systemization, implementation, verification to customer release and maintenance. At Ericsson, we believe in teamwork and value open communication. Our way of working is to have agile Teams that together have the required knowledge to drive the software products from start to finish. All members of the team contribute with their expertise. Communication and coordination, both between team-members and other teams, are equally important.
You will
Work with the software product and feature development delivering microservices for the Cloud RAN Radio Management domain
Work with E2E and Module Systemization
Adopt cloud native technology and principles
Work closely with customers to improve the product
You will bring
MSc or BSc level in Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT or equivalent level of knowledge
Programming skills in as C/C++ and Go. Other programming languages are highly valuable as well
Previous experience in the following areas - Virtualization, cloud, container technologies, development of microservices, SW architecture and agile methods and continuous integration is beneficial
Team-spirit mentality to reach common goals together with your team
A spirit of positiveness and creativeness with a can-do-attitude
A great deal of care for well-crafted software
Excellent speaking and writing skills in English
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Application
Preferred location: Kista, Stockholm.
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note we cannot accept applications via email.
For specific questions please contact recruiter Mirosaw Co at miroslaw.cos@ericsson.com
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
Req ID: 729442 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8002660