Cloud, MLOps and DevOps Architect (Principal Researcher)
2024-10-29
Ericsson AB
About this opportunity
Ericsson's 6G vision, first introduced in 2020, remains pivotal for transforming business and society in the 2030s through secure, efficient, and sustainable communication services. As 6G development progresses into a more concrete phase of regulation and standardization we are looking for researchers that would like to join us, co-creating a cyber-physical world.
Within Ericsson, Ericsson Research develops new communication solutions and standards which have made Ericsson the industry leader in defining five generations of mobile communication. As we gear up for the 6th generation, we would like to fully embrace and utilize cloud native principles, hyperscalers and internal cloud infrastructure in our research. We are now looking for a cloud tech lead to develop and drive our workflows.
In this role, you will
• Lead the direction and trajectory of cloud-native ways of working at Ericsson Research and drive adoption
• Research, design and develop workflows and solutions for AI based R&D
• Develop and support pipelines, testing, and distributed infrastructure to enable HW-accelerated work
• Drive work on solutions for efficient use of internal and external cloud compute platforms
• Provide technical insights on investments in future compute decisions.
Qualifications
• PhD or M.Sc. in Data Science or related field, or equivalent practical experience
• Technical leadership experience combined with a substantial professional experience is required, particularly in:
o Programming in various languages (Python, Go, Julia, Java, JS etc.)
o Containers technologies (engines, orchestration tools and frameworks such as Docker, Kaniko, Kubernetes, Helm, etc.)
o Cloud ecosystems along with the respective infrastructure, in particular AWS
o Infrastructure management (Ansible, Terraform, etc.)
o DevOps and CI/CD experience, runner deployment & management, pipeline creation, etc.
o ML frameworks (PyTorch, TensorFlow, or Jax)
o Dispatching and computational Python packages (Hydra, numpy, TensorFlow, etc.)
o MLOps technologies and tooling (e.g. MLFlow, Kubeflow)
• Team skills is a necessity. Daily cross-functional collaboration and interaction with other skilled researchers are the basis for our ways of working.
• You should enjoy working with people having diverse backgrounds and competences.
• It is important that you have strong personal drive and a strong focus on the tasks at hand.
• Ability to translate high-level objectives into detailed tasks and actionable steps.
Experience in and ability to conduct research is meritorious.
