Get an idea of the role
We are now looking for cloud engineers for our IT team. We need more competent employees where you, together with IT Developers, will build hundreds of microservices that are deployed and run in Kubernetes clusters on Amazon's cloud platform AWS.
As the Cloud Engineer service is new to us at Resurs, you have the opportunity to help influence and create the content of the service. We see that you will, among other things, work with:
• Development DevSecOps
• Documentation
• Cloud administration/orchestration
• Infrastructure management, including using the AWS SDK, Python, Java, Go
• Encryption, storage, Backup/recovery, security requirements, IaM and monitoring
• Adaptation of Kubernetes clusters to current regulations and requirements.
• You should also have overall knowledge of Elastic
On a personal level
We see that you are a person who:
• Read, understand and write own network segmentation and firewalls.
• Comprehensive Network knowledge, with an understanding of routing, network segmentation and firewalls.
• You must have worked with Amazon AWS before, be certified as at least Amazon
• Cloud Practitioner, and have experience running containers in production.
• Our configuration of servers and services is done with Ansible, so we would love to see you have worked with it as well.
• If you can also read, understand and write your own scripts and code in Python, that is an advantage.
• Comprehensive understanding of networking skills: such as load balancers, routing, network segmentation and firewalls.
As a person, you are solution-oriented, driven and without prestige. You like, and are good at, documenting and you see it as a natural part of your work. That the pace is high and helping each other is obvious in your world.
The office is situated in Helsingborg, but it is possible to work remote.
More than a job
The Resurs spirit is about transformation, our culture and the people in our society. It's about how we define ourselves, how we greet the world and handle our business. We are here to make a difference in people's lives and to help them to make things happen. It shouldn't be hard to deal with a bank - we want to give the feeling of freedom and possibilities. Join us on our journey and work in an environment where we are open for working on a distance, pro work-life balance and where you create your own possibilities. We are here to make things happen; do you want to join?
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may therefore be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
