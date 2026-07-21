Cloud Engineer
Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security Sweden AB i Stockholm
Cloud Engineer
Do you have strong automation skills, deep AWS expertise and a passion for cloud-native technologies? Then this might be the chance to give yourself an outstanding opportunity to grow your career in a dynamic, international environment!
Giesecke+Devrient (GD) specializes in securing mobile connections, legal identities, and digital infrastructures. When it comes to digital security, we serve as the trusted partner for governments, public authorities, and enterprises globally. We safeguard and manage confidential systems, networks, data, and identities in physical, digital and mobile environments.
We are now looking for a Cloud Engineer with a focus on AWS to join our team in Stockholm.
This is a permanent position where you'll play a key role in driving our cloud transformation journey.
Join us in building and managing secure, scalable, and automated cloud infrastructure that supports critical applications across multiple Agile Release Trains (ARTs). As a Cloud Engineer, you'll work hands-on with cutting-edge technologies in a collaborative, agile environment.
About the Role
We are looking for a Cloud Engineer with deep AWS expertise, strong automation skills, a passion for cloud-native technologies and experience in supporting live systems. In this role, you will design, implement, and manage AWS Landing Zones and foundational cloud infrastructure. You will also support the migration of application stacks to AWS, ensuring performance, security, and scalability.
This role also include tasks such as:
Manage and evolve Kubernetes clusters and Docker container environments
Automate infrastructure and deployments using Terraform, Ansible, and CI/CD pipelines
Monitor and optimize system performance, troubleshoot issues, and collaborate with development teams
Operate and support cloud-based production systems, ensuring high availability, performance, and reliability
Write and maintain automation scripts to improve operational efficiency
Qualifications
We are looking for a hands-on engineer with a collaborative mindset and a strong technical foundation. You should have:
Experience with AWS services
Experience in cloud migration (rehosting, replatforming, or refactoring)
Expertise in Kubernetes and/or Amazon EKS
Strong skills in Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, Ansible)
Proven experience supporting and operating production systems in a cloud environment
Fluent in English
It is advantageous if you also have:
AWS certifications (e.g., Solutions Architect, DevOps Engineer)
Knowledge of security and compliance frameworks (e.g., CIS, NIST).
Experience in telecom or mobile network environments
Familiarity with GSMA security and compliance standards
Experience working in Agile/Scrum teams; SAFe
What's next?
If this sounds like the place and role for you – apply today!
We look forward to getting to know you better! Welcome with your application no later than August 4th, 2026.
Why G+D?
At G+D, you're not just joining a company, you're joining a diverse, supportive, and purpose‐driven community. In this role you will have the opportunity to work with talented people in an international and innovative environment. G+D is a well-established family-owned company at the forefront of the market. Besides a dynamic and evolving industry, we offer you:
A culture that values trust, innovation, and continuous learning
Personal and professional development with a wide range of training and learning opportunities
Competitive compensation and benefits
Work-life balance with a hybrid work model
The chance to make a real impact on secure digital ecosystems
Get to know us and our team at G+D Sweden better by listening to our Job cast below:
Shaping the next chapter of the digital age
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/71GyhbDv090LgVyukyLf7v?si=f399b1f0d93e47e3
Acast: https://shows.acast.com/5cdc00c69e126b7939fb506b/646e072f95211700118d82a4
Our DNA is in our people
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6BpWiUCMXr3q68dSGEr2w7?si=e4328a3c8db34b8d
Acast: https://shows.acast.com/5cdc00c69e126b7939fb506b/646e070580b8d100110f0e95 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security Sweden AB
(org.nr 556179-5161)
Fredsborgsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
117 58 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
People Business Partner
Therese Lindberg therese.lindberg@gi-de.com Jobbnummer
10008277