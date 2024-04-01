Cloud Engineer
Responsibilities:
1. Monitor AWS cost and usage:
o Track and analyze AWS billing reports, cost allocation tags, and usage data to gain insights into resource consumption patterns.
o Identify cost anomalies, trends, and potential areas for optimization.
o Generate regular reports and provide recommendations to stakeholders on cost management.
2. Optimize AWS resources:
o Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for rightsizing, instance utilization, and service optimization.
o Implement cost-effective strategies to maximize resource efficiency and reduce unnecessary expenditures.
o Identify and manage idle or underutilized resources, optimizing their utilization or decommissioning them as appropriate.
3. Provide cost optimization recommendations:
o Collaborate with architecture and engineering teams to identify cost optimization opportunities during the design and development phases of AWS projects.
o Provide guidance and best practices to development teams for optimizing costs without compromising performance, security, or scalability.
4. Stay updated on AWS cost management best practices:
o Continuously monitor AWS cost management resources, blogs, and industry trends to stay up to date with the latest cost optimization techniques and tools.
o Evaluate and recommend third-party tools or services that can enhance AWS cost monitoring and optimization capabilities.
5. Visualising Business Intelligence:
o Able to visualize various areas of business into reports to provide insights for teams, also outside of the financial area.
Requirements:
• Strong knowledge of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its various services, including EC2, S3, RDS, Lambda, etc.
• Experience in AWS cost management and optimization, with a focus on reducing costs without compromising performance or reliability.
• Proficiency in analyzing AWS billing reports, cost allocation tags, and usage data.
• Familiarity with cost optimization tools and services such as AWS Cost Explorer, AWS Budgets, and third-party cost management solutions.
• Solid understanding of cloud computing concepts, resource utilization, and scalability.
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify cost-saving opportunities and propose effective solutions.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders
• Good practical experience of AWS QuickSight or similar BI tooling. Så ansöker du
