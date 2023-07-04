Cloud Engineer
Essity AB (publ) / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2023-07-04
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Essity AB (publ) i Mölndal
, Härryda
, Lilla Edet
, Falkenberg
, Askersund
eller i hela Sverige
As Essity continues to advance in its' digital transformation journey, our IT Services is now looking for Cloud Engineers to support the growth of the Cloud Enablement Team. We have this exciting opportunity for you to work as Cloud Engineers with focus on extending and enhancing Essity's Cloud Infrastructure and increasing the adoption of Development Automation throughout Essity's IT organization.
If this is you or someone you know, then we'd like to talk!
About the Role
The Cloud Engineering team provides two key roles within the Cloud Enablement Team ensure that the core infrastructure resources are available, well understood and robustly managed by the team. In addition, the team practices and evangelizes the adoption of Development Automation processes and tools.
You'll be part of a cross-functional team that support both internal and external projects and teams with modern infrastructure expertise. You will be involved in new key projects, within a people focused work environment, as well as participating in international teams that can make a difference in the organization.
We are offering 2 positions in total - 1 junior and 1 senior level entry.
Main Tasks and Responsibilities
Design, deliver, and implement the necessary Infrastructure and Process to support Cloud Native and Legacy Applications
Develop, configure and enhance our automation stack and our CI/CD pipelines.
Enhance our monitoring & alerting stack.
Enhance the stability of our applications and environments.
Create procedures (write and review documentation)
Daily operational tasks (change management, application monitoring, ...)
Ensure production grade service stability
Work together with your Internal & External teams and 3rd party vendors to deliver the right solution for Essity
Support project management with estimations and stick to defined milestones
Share ideas for improvements and provide insights to other colleagues
Who You Are
We expect you to be an excellent communicator who enjoy participating or even leading in global projects. While being detailed oriented, systematic, and thorough, yet you can maintain the helicopter perspective and the capability to think creatively, when needed. You work within a project structure but can take initiatives and encourager of change and streamlining business processes. You will be able to demonstrate:
Excellent practical knowledge in cloud technologies within at least one provider (Microsoft Azure, AWS or GCP)
Experience equivalent to site reliability engineering, DevOps, and/or DevSecOps
Hands-on experience in software development in at least one major programming language (e.g., C#, Python, Go, ... etc.)
High Expertise with DevOps tool chains such as Docker, Terraform, Azure Git, Azure DevOps pipeline, Git, Helm Chart
Good experience in Azure DevOps CI/CD pipeline multi-staging code, deployment administration and management
Hands on experience of delivering value through the introduction of DevOps processes and tools
Practical source control processes to enable highly distributed teams
Leading knowledge of instigating test automation into projects to increase reliability and speed
Your passion for technology and that delivers real value to our organization
Required Education and Experience
Must have excellent writing and communication skills, strong communicator with ability to maintain open communication with internal employees, contractors, managers, 3rd parties, and customers as needed
4 years practical experience of DevOps delivery methods and Automation
4 years' experience of Infrastructure Provisioning from Code
2 years or more experience on one of the following areas for Cloud: Containerisation, IoT, Big Data Analytics, Virtualization, Networking, Storage, Security and Identity Management
Relevant certification for one of the cloud providers
Educated to with a Degree in Computer Sciences
Key competencies & Leadership capabilities
Ability to work in an international environment across multiskilled teams in a true virtual team
Excellent knowledge of Technical Services, Solutions, and products related to this position
Strong interpersonal skills.
Service minded attitude
You should have excellent communication skills and help build an open environment
Attention to detail, follow through, and ability to prioritize quickly are necessary
You should be customer driven with a strong business and service orientation
We think you are an excellent team-player, self-motivated and proactive with a positive 'can do' attitude
What We Can Offer You
At Essity, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose.
Collaborative and Caring Culture | Empowerment & Engaged People | Work with Impact and A Powerful Purpose | Individual Learning & Career Growth | Health & Safety Priority | Sustainable Value Together| Innovation | Sustainable Working Life | Total Reward
Our diversity makes us strong and creates an inclusive, inviting and harmonious workplace where individuality is appreciated by everyone. For this reason, incoming applications are selected based on professional qualifications and working values regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual identity, nationality, severe disability or age. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-16
E-post: vera.green@essity.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Essity AB (publ)
(org.nr 556325-5511)
Mölndals bro 2 (visa karta
)
431 31 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Essity Hygiene and Health AB (Mölndal) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Essity AB (publ) varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7939841