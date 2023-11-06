Cloud Engineer - FinOps
2023-11-06
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Do you find satisfaction in understanding how your technical expertise enables our business applications and by that be able to Power Climate Smarter Living?
We need to strengthen our cloud operations team with an additional colleague: Cloud Engineer - FinOps for Digital Platform Operations who is driven by technical challenges and the urge to always find better and more efficient ways of delivering services to the customer.
The Digital Platform Operation team is a multi-competence team, operating the Vattenfall Digital Platform; this comes with a big variety of tasks to ensure stable cloud systems. Those tasks are governance (ensuring architectural and security compliance), IaaS, PaaS, Network operation, Monitoring support, Azure DevOps support and capacity management. To handle all those different topics we must automate as much as possible and provide self-service functionality.
What will you do?
In the role as Cloud Engineer - FinOps you will be working in a team that is very close to business but also to Agile IT and Core IT. To succeed in this role, it is important that you have the ability to bridge the gap between our development, operation and financial teams.
You are not only an expert technician but you also have social competence and understands the need of the business. You always challenge yourself and others how to improve and develop and are open for suggestions from others but can also give your own.
As our Cloud Engineer - FinOps your major responsibility is driven to optimize cloud cost.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Scripting
Writing scripts in Powershell, Json with a finops focus
Automation and orchestration
Creating and maintaining automation based on scripts using e.g. REST
Increase usage of schedule shutdown to save cost
Financial analyses
Analyse and adjust the usage of reservations
Analyse and consult the right-sizing of Azure resources
Active contact with azure usage about correct sizing and license usage
Finding license optimization and drive implementation together with software centre
Improving charge out process and increase cost allocation accuracy
Monitor the development of cost savings and efficacy increasing features provided by Microsoft and possible 3rd party
Project support to optimize cost during design phase
Location
Berlin, Amsterdam, Stockholm or Katowice
Qualifications
Who are you?
We are looking for a specialist who is willing to develop to T-shaped cloud specialist and has a background financial optimisation for cloud services.
Next to this you bring:
An academic Degree in IT, engineering, science or mathematics
Interested in new technologies and a fast learner
Experience in a large international environment
Deep understanding with cloud costs and the various alternatives
Experience in FinOps projects in larger enterprises
Very good understanding of billing on cloud platforms (incl. impact of usage patterns on TCO)
Good understanding of licences models
Be able to work under pressure
Ability to translate complicated technical matters into simple understandable language
Proficient English communications skills (other local Vattenfall languages are a plus)
This job requires some international travel
You need to be able to work independently in an international team that meets more virtually than physically
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, 6th of December 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Dominik Friebe via phone: +49 40 790221374.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
