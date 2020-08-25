Cloud DevOps and Infrastructure Engineer - Northab AB - Övriga jobb i Göteborg
Cloud DevOps and Infrastructure Engineer
Northab AB / Övriga jobb / Göteborg
2020-08-25
Assignment description
For our client we are looking for a Cloud DevOps and Infrastructure Engineer to maintain and develop an efficient development environment. Your role will include all development activities such as: requirement analysis, system design, architecture design, software design, integration, verification, simulations, tools design, Product Lifecycle Management support and product documentation. Our client are working according to Agile software development, using methods like Lean and Scrum to create a product that excels. In this project, early customer and stakeholder feedback is a key element in the development process which is based on Continuous Integration SW practices. The team has a collective responsibility to complete all tasks according to an established backlog priority.
You as a person is ambitious, intelligent, creative and inspiring individuals to join. The work environment is a fun and challenging environment where you can grow and help to inspire your colleagues to further growth.
Responsibilities:
You will drive strategic technical leadership within the team
Perform continuous analysis and requirement handling
Develop and test high quality tools and environments
Integrate open source
Perform advanced trouble shooting
Drive continuous improvements of environments, tools and processes
Develop competence, document and teach in technical domain
Required qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Mathematics or related technical field, or equivalent practical experience.
Experience maintaining internet facing production-grade applications in virtualized environments such as cloud computing platforms and services.
Experience writing scripts in one or more languages such as Python, Go and/or similar.
Experience working with development, deployment and orchestration technologies (such as Git, Docker, Kubernetes, Jenkins, Gerrit).
Experience serving in the capacity of a technical consultant or advisor, or equivalent client-facing engineering or technical consulting experience.
Preferred qualifications:
Experience working with scalable networking technologies such as Load Balancers/Firewalls and web standards (REST APIs, web security mechanisms).
Experience working with deployment and orchestration technologies (such as Mesos, OpenStack, Ansible and Spinnaker).
Understanding of open source server software (such as NGINX, RabbitMQ, Redis, Elasticsearch).
Familiarity with standard IT security practices such as encryption, certificates and key management.
Assignment start: Immediately
Duration: 3 months with possibility to extend
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-11
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Northab AB
Jobbnummer
5333229
