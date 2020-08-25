Cloud DevOps and Infrastructure Engineer - Northab AB - Övriga jobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Northab AB

Northab AB / Övriga jobb / Göteborg2020-08-25Assignment descriptionFor our client we are looking for a Cloud DevOps and Infrastructure Engineer to maintain and develop an efficient development environment. Your role will include all development activities such as: requirement analysis, system design, architecture design, software design, integration, verification, simulations, tools design, Product Lifecycle Management support and product documentation. Our client are working according to Agile software development, using methods like Lean and Scrum to create a product that excels. In this project, early customer and stakeholder feedback is a key element in the development process which is based on Continuous Integration SW practices. The team has a collective responsibility to complete all tasks according to an established backlog priority.You as a person is ambitious, intelligent, creative and inspiring individuals to join. The work environment is a fun and challenging environment where you can grow and help to inspire your colleagues to further growth.Responsibilities:You will drive strategic technical leadership within the teamPerform continuous analysis and requirement handlingDevelop and test high quality tools and environmentsIntegrate open sourcePerform advanced trouble shootingDrive continuous improvements of environments, tools and processesDevelop competence, document and teach in technical domainRequired qualifications:Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Mathematics or related technical field, or equivalent practical experience.Experience maintaining internet facing production-grade applications in virtualized environments such as cloud computing platforms and services.Experience writing scripts in one or more languages such as Python, Go and/or similar.Experience working with development, deployment and orchestration technologies (such as Git, Docker, Kubernetes, Jenkins, Gerrit).Experience serving in the capacity of a technical consultant or advisor, or equivalent client-facing engineering or technical consulting experience.Preferred qualifications:Experience working with scalable networking technologies such as Load Balancers/Firewalls and web standards (REST APIs, web security mechanisms).Experience working with deployment and orchestration technologies (such as Mesos, OpenStack, Ansible and Spinnaker).Understanding of open source server software (such as NGINX, RabbitMQ, Redis, Elasticsearch).Familiarity with standard IT security practices such as encryption, certificates and key management.Assignment start: ImmediatelyDuration: 3 months with possibility to extendVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2020-08-25Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-02-11Northab AB5333229