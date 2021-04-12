Cloud developers - Kavcom AB - Datajobb i Lund
Cloud developers
Kavcom AB / Datajobb / Lund
2021-04-12

KAVCOM is small consultant company which aims to serve better employment for its consultants.
We need more consultants for our requisitions.
We are looking for Azure DevOps engineers. Currently we are more interested in cloud engineers. Do you have working experience from Azure, AWS or GCP for couple of years than you should definitely get in touch.
Are you a skilled developer that we have been looking for?

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-07

Adress
Kavcom AB
Björn Järnsidas Gränd 17
22477 Lund

Jobbnummer
5686534

