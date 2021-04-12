Cloud developers - Kavcom AB - Datajobb i Lund

Kavcom AB / Datajobb / Lund2021-04-12KAVCOM is small consultant company which aims to serve better employment for its consultants.We need more consultants for our requisitions.We are looking for Azure DevOps engineers. Currently we are more interested in cloud engineers. Do you have working experience from Azure, AWS or GCP for couple of years than you should definitely get in touch.Are you a skilled developer that we have been looking for?2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-07Kavcom ABBjörn Järnsidas Gränd 1722477 Lund5686534