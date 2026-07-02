Cloud Developer
Micropower Sweden AB / Datajobb / Växjö Visa alla datajobb i Växjö
2026-07-02
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Micropower Sweden AB i Växjö
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
1 job(s).
Are you a back-end developer who enjoys building software that connects with real-world industrial hardware – from forklifts in warehouses to charging systems in ports? Do you like being involved in the full journey, from problem definition to production, and care about creating open, secure, and reusable solutions? Then we have a great opportunity for you.
We make electrification of the industry a reality.
Micropower is an international company headquartered in Växjö, Sweden. With strong in-house expertise, we develop and produce efficient, intelligent lithium-ion batteries, charging systems, and power converters. We operate in Sweden, the USA, Germany, Finland, Italy.
What you'll do
In this role you design and implement scalable backend services in Python and Go, build interactive user interfaces in React, and model and optimise data in MongoDB. Our services are primarily containerised, and you help deploy and maintain self-hosted systems. You own features end-to-end – from understanding the need to shipping to production – and collaborate across functions with product, sales, and support.
You will join a small, product-driven team developing open, secure solutions for the energy industry. With open source at the core of everything we build, we prioritize transparency, reusability, integrity, and adherence to open standards.
The autonomous GET R&D team builds and operates the GET Fleet Management System – a containerized cloud and mobile platform that connects to physical energy hardware. The team works closely with Product, Sales, and Service to drive the development of open-source energy solutions.
What you'll get
A key role in a fast-growing, innovative company where your creativity and ideas have a real impact.
A dynamic, development-driven environment with great opportunities for professional growth.
Collaboration across functions, in an international environment.
Work with cutting-edge technology in a culture that values initiative, collaboration, and continuous learning.
Requirements:
Bachelors degree within Computer Science/IT or equivalent demonstrated work experience
Around 3–6 years of experience building cloud-based software in a production environment
Experience with Python and/or Go in a production environment
Good knowledge of React and modern frontend tools (hooks, state management, bundlers)
Practical experience with MongoDB or other document databases, including indexing and scaling
Experience deploying and maintaining self-hosted systems (Docker, Kubernetes or similar container orchestration; configuration management; monitoring and logging)
Professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Who you are
You are driven and curious, and you take ownership of your work from problem to production. You enjoy a small, autonomous team and care about the experience your work creates for the end user. Transparency in communication with colleagues across functions – including people outside engineering – is a given for you, and you value open standards and reusable solutions. Change motivates you and you welcome challenges. You solve problems by communicating with others, driving your own development and delivering good results.
Our core principles of presence and responsibility guide us as we progress with dedication and sincerity. At Micropower we fuel people to power growth.
Join us in the exciting journey to a more sustainable future!
Application
Please note that we don't accept cover letter. We kindly ask you to thoroughly answer the questions about requirement for this position instead. You will find them when you click "Apply".
The position is based at our office in Växjö, Sweden, and requires a valid Swedish work permit.
Due to the summer holiday period, interviews will be held in August.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Micropower had a revenue of approximately SEK 1.9 billion in 2024 and employs 550 people across various departments. For more information about us, please visit www.micropower-group.com.
Form of employment: Permanent employment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "202616%". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Micropower Sweden AB
(org.nr 556341-9091)
352 50 VÄXJÖ Arbetsplats
Micropower Group Kontakt
Bojana Dukic bojana.dukic@micropower.se Jobbnummer
9990247