Cloud Consultant - Tietoevry Create
Tieto Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2022-12-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tieto Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Karlstad
, Malmö
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a passion for new technologies in the cloud? Do you want to support different customers within different industries in their cloud journey?
We have different opportunities for the people who want to join an exciting business within Public Cloud, Multi cloud or hybrid Cloud at Tietoevry Create. Here you can work as cloud advisor, cloud architect, cloud native developer depending on your experiences and career ambitions. At Tietoevry you have the possibility to work both on the business side by advising customers on new possibilities to innovate and digitalize their solution and you can work with technical people and be part of digital transformation implementing new solutions in the cloud. You will be bridging the business world with the technical world and ensure that customers get the highest value out of such a journey.
You will join an exciting phase, where we have high ambitions to expand our customer base and increase our presence within cloud services solutions. Our focus will be to advise our clients on their cloud adoption, lead the entire implementation and transformation journey and ensure that the added business values of this change are realized.
About the team
The mission for this team is to successfully advise and implement cloud solutions tailored to our customers' needs. As a cloud consultant within this brand-new team, you will create value for our customers and Tietoevry Create, by focusing on digital transformation and innovation. Together with your team members, you will build the solution and move our customers' platform and applications to the cloud, by using one of the major public cloud services Azure, AWS, GCP or any other cloud providers preferred by our customers.
Tietoevry Create is one of the leading companies in the Nordics building better digital services for our clients both in the private and public sectors. For us public cloud is not an enabling technology, but a new and better way for customers to build digital services. We also believe that combining our Nordic culture and breadth of our capabilities makes us best positioned to help customers to achieve real cloud transformation.
You will support our clients on their cloud adoption to ensure the intended business outcomes are met. You will collaborate closely with clients to understand their current state, advise on cloud solutions that meet their business needs and guide them through the transformation. In our cloud practice, you would need to continuously reinvent yourself, innovate and come up with new solutions to drive growth within Tietoevry Create and our customers.
We believe in autonomous teams where all individuals are empowered to take responsibility, drive things forward, make decisions and make change happen. Ultimately, the culture here is about learning, achieving, and growing together. We believe that this will lead to the best possible outcomes for our customers and for us.
You should have
A background within the technology industry, at least 3+ years of experience
Understanding about consultancy business
Hands on experiences in any cloud implementations
Effective communicator with good presentation and workshop facilitation skills
Analytical skills and data-driven
Do you want to be part of the team?
At Tietoevry, we offer you a hybrid way of working both remote and onsite, professional growth, meaningful projects, open culture, and an outstanding work life balance!
Please attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile and we will reach out to you. We look forward to your application!
Interviews will be held on a continuous basis, so we encourage you to apply today!
We perform background checks on all final candidates.
Tietoevry declines calls from recruitment companies.
Tietoevry thrives with diversity, and we welcome applicants of all genders, ages, abilities, ethnicities, orientations, beliefs, and backgrounds.
About Tietoevry
Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.
Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. Familiar yourself with what we do Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-21
https://www.tietoevry.com/en/careers/search-our-jobs/ Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tieto Sweden AB
(org.nr 556052-7466)
Kämpegatan 3 (visa karta
)
405 22 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7239283