Cloud Backend Developer
Ferroamp AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-04
Do you like building distributed, scalable and robust backend systems with streaming data with Kafka, Python, some Java, a bit of Rust, lot's of open source and all of it on top of Kubernetes?
Would you like to apply your skills in an area where what you do matters to the future of the planet?
At Ferroamp, we're building a system that makes buildings smarter, allowing them to use as much renewable energy as possible while not being a burden to the grid. One key element to this is to collect lot's of data, which is visualized in a customer portal accessible via the internet. In this same portal, customers can also make configuration changes and schedule the best use of the enrgy.
All this functionality requires a stable backend, and as we're growing fast, it also needs to be scalable. This is where you can help, as we need to strengthen our backend team with people that have one or multiple of the following skill sets:
• Kubernetes (AWS EKS) configuration and maintenance
• AWS IAM/S3/Athena/CDK/Route53/etc
• Python
• Helm
• CI/CD using Gitlab
• Rust
• Kafka configuration and maintenance (broker and Kafka Streams)
• Avro Schemas, with Schema Registry and Schema evolvement
• Prometheus/Grafana
• Jupyter Notebook development
• Keycloak configuration and maintenance
You have a relevant education and are fluent in English, both spoken and written. Swedish is a plus, but not a requirement.
We think that you have been working 5+ years within the fields of backend development in public clouds. Ersättning
