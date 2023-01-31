Cloud Architect
2023-01-31
Company Description
Devoteam G Cloud Sweden is part of the international Devoteam group. G Cloud is a recognized (recently awarded the title of Sales Partner of the Year for EMEA for the 3rd year in a row!) premier partner of the Google Cloud Platform, focusing on implementing innovative GCP solutions together with our customers.
Our team of experts is built around the trust that we give each other. We are curious about the ever-changing technology and have the courage to challenge the status quo and try new, innovative approaches. If you want to know more about what it's like to be a part of our team - get in touch and join us on our journey!
Job Description
As a Senior Cloud Architect at Devoteam G Cloud you will work as a part of the specialised team helping our customers to innovate and improve their business through the usage of the Google Cloud Platform.
Your main responsibility will be to design the innovative and custom-made Cloud solutions that address the specific needs of our customers. Our projects are varied, but usually focus on migration into the GCP environment and/or expanding the existing GCP infrastructure.
You will become the trusted and valued subject-matter expert and advisor for both our clients and other members of our team, supporting the pre-sale activities and helping others to get up to speed and resolve the issues that they face. You can expect to be engaged in different projects that will both utilise and greatly expand your knowledge of and understanding of different companies and industries.
Qualifications
About you:
You are a person with true passion for the Cloud who finds genuine enjoyment in exploring the possibilities that it offers. You are keeping up with the constantly-evolving technology thanks to your curiosity and willingness to keep on learning.
As a Senior team member you are capable of independent work, prioritising your tasks and driving your own projects. At the same time you enjoy interacting with other passionate professionals, sharing insights and ideas to find the best possible solutions.
Working in a client-facing role you are a great communicator, able to both understand the customers' needs and translate them into technical requirements, as well as hold presentations and workshops adapted to your audience.
To succeed in this role we believe you have:
Hands-on experience in the Google Cloud Platform, both with designing the architecture from the ground-up and migration from on-premise and alternative Cloud providers to the GCP
Experience with and understanding of the concepts and tools related to networking, security, containerisation and Infrastructure as Code
Ability to read and debug code in at least one of the key languages (Python, Golang, Java, HCL)
Good communication skills and ability to cooperate with diverse teams and customers
Full proficiency in English
Additional Information
We offer you:
Encouragement and support (taking form of coaching from other team members, cost coverage and financial incentives) for training and certification
Challenging and rewarding assignments; many of them end-to-end
Hybrid work model as a standard, with flexible working time and location supporting your work-life balance
International, diverse and inclusive team
A human-centric and value-based company culture
Wellness grants for sports activities (5000 SEK/year)
Full coverage of the work tools
A variety of social events
About Devoteam G Cloud Sweden:
We are a part of Devoteam, a leading consulting firm focused on digital strategy, tech platforms and cybersecurity. With 25 years experience and 8,000 employees across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Devoteam promotes responsible tech for people and works to create better change.
Combining the perks of a smaller company with the resources and opportunities of a major global player, Devoteam G Cloud Sweden is part of a network of companies within the global Devoteam group. The smaller team size makes sure you are always seen and valued as an individual, and helps facilitate your growth and development in a personalised manner. Our global network opens up endless opportunities to create a large impact.
Creating high quality digital products by combining creativity, design and development is what we do. We focus on running projects that deliver measurable business value for the clients we choose to work with. We incorporate 'design thinking' and 'data thinking' into everything we do.
Competence development is at the centre of our company culture and we invest both time and money in supporting our employees' growth. With established competence communities you are always able to discuss and review solutions, technical ideas and issues with others within your competence areas.
A fair chance:
Devoteam is open to applicants from all paths of life as long as they share our values and wish to make a positive impact. We believe that diverse and inclusive teams are a key to our success. No form of discrimination is accepted and we welcome all people regardless of their nationality, cultural background, political views, age, gender or other factors.
Our recruitment process:
We aim to provide you with a swift and pleasant experience in a casual and friendly atmosphere. After the initial conversation with a member of the recruitment team you will have two interviews (usually done via online video calls, but we will be happy to meet you in person if you are located in Stockholm) where you will have a chance to meet your future colleagues from both the technical and business teams.
