Clinical Supply Study Lead - Alten Sverige AB - Apotekarjobb i Göteborg

Alten Sverige AB / Apotekarjobb / Göteborg2021-06-29Collaborative Clinical Supply Study LeadCan you envision using your supply chain knowledge to lead clinical supplies for global clinical studies? Would you like to apply your expertise to impact the development of medicines to patients? Then AstraZeneca is the place for you!We have exciting opportunities for two hardworking Clinical Supply Study Leads (CSSL) to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden. This is a key role within our Clinical Manufacturing and Supply teams and involves running a portfolio of studies across all phases of a drug development programme ensuring on time delivery to patients.In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), we are the bridge which turns forward-thinking science into actual medicines that help millions of people around the world. We work across the entire value chain, crafting and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials, to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.What you'll doAs a Clinical Supply Study Lead, you will project manage the delivery of clinical supplies effectively and consistently, and input to the balance of costs and any risks to supply. You will also lead the Study Drug Working Group and contribute to the Supply Chain Team Meetings, enabling continuous cross-functional dialogue with both internal and external partners on study design requirements and associated changes.We will rely on you to:Monitor the budget for your individual study supply activities and materials for the project, including packaging, labelling and distribution costsWork within GMP Quality Management Systems, ensuring that you actively handle any deviations, complaints and change controlsManage the Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system, to execute demand and supply planningTake ownership for inventory management, including any rework and recalls, extensions of shelf life and expiry date management, or stock destructionEnsure effective communication with project teams and key partners across a global networkSupport risk management of individual studies with proactive mitigation of risks that potentially impact the quality or delivery of suppliesEssential for the roleWe believe that you have a Bachelor's Degree in a scientific or business subject area, alternatively equivalent experience. This is complemented by experience from a supply chain environment or pharmaceutical industry.Collaboration is key in this role, and you have great interpersonal skills. You have a track record of driving successful collaborations across locations and specialist fields.You also possess:A holistic knowledge of end to end supply chain activitiesProven experience of demand planning and forecastingSolid experience in running projects and influencing customer demandsTrack record of previous risk identification and managementProficient IT skills with an ability to adapt and operate in bespoke multiple systemsWe truly believe that everyone contributes with a unique set of competence. Your curiosity and passion for personal development combined with support from colleagues, mentors and leaders, will ensure you maximise your skills, abilities and contribution.Desirable for the roleAwareness of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) and GCP (Good Clinical Practice)Knowledge of clinical development processes relevant to the supply of clinical materialsKnowledge and understanding of LeanExperienced in handling Quality Events (Deviations, Change Controls, Complaints)Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidareanställning2021-06-29Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-09Alten Sverige AB5837338