Clinical Supply Study Lead - Alten Sverige AB - Apotekarjobb i Göteborg
Clinical Supply Study Lead
Alten Sverige AB / Apotekarjobb / Göteborg
2021-06-29
Collaborative Clinical Supply Study Lead
Can you envision using your supply chain knowledge to lead clinical supplies for global clinical studies? Would you like to apply your expertise to impact the development of medicines to patients? Then AstraZeneca is the place for you!
We have exciting opportunities for two hardworking Clinical Supply Study Leads (CSSL) to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden. This is a key role within our Clinical Manufacturing and Supply teams and involves running a portfolio of studies across all phases of a drug development programme ensuring on time delivery to patients.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), we are the bridge which turns forward-thinking science into actual medicines that help millions of people around the world. We work across the entire value chain, crafting and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials, to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
What you'll do
As a Clinical Supply Study Lead, you will project manage the delivery of clinical supplies effectively and consistently, and input to the balance of costs and any risks to supply. You will also lead the Study Drug Working Group and contribute to the Supply Chain Team Meetings, enabling continuous cross-functional dialogue with both internal and external partners on study design requirements and associated changes.
We will rely on you to:
Monitor the budget for your individual study supply activities and materials for the project, including packaging, labelling and distribution costs
Work within GMP Quality Management Systems, ensuring that you actively handle any deviations, complaints and change controls
Manage the Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system, to execute demand and supply planning
Take ownership for inventory management, including any rework and recalls, extensions of shelf life and expiry date management, or stock destruction
Ensure effective communication with project teams and key partners across a global network
Support risk management of individual studies with proactive mitigation of risks that potentially impact the quality or delivery of supplies
Essential for the role
We believe that you have a Bachelor's Degree in a scientific or business subject area, alternatively equivalent experience. This is complemented by experience from a supply chain environment or pharmaceutical industry.
Collaboration is key in this role, and you have great interpersonal skills. You have a track record of driving successful collaborations across locations and specialist fields.
You also possess:
A holistic knowledge of end to end supply chain activities
Proven experience of demand planning and forecasting
Solid experience in running projects and influencing customer demands
Track record of previous risk identification and management
Proficient IT skills with an ability to adapt and operate in bespoke multiple systems
We truly believe that everyone contributes with a unique set of competence. Your curiosity and passion for personal development combined with support from colleagues, mentors and leaders, will ensure you maximise your skills, abilities and contribution.
Desirable for the role
Awareness of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) and GCP (Good Clinical Practice)
Knowledge of clinical development processes relevant to the supply of clinical materials
Knowledge and understanding of Lean
Experienced in handling Quality Events (Deviations, Change Controls, Complaints)
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidareanställning
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-29
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Alten Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5837338
