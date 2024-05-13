Clinical Supply Program Lead
Are you ready to make a meaningful impact on people's lives with life-changing medicines? As a Clinical Supply Program Lead (CSPL) at AstraZeneca, you will be a key player within our Global Clinical Supply Chain.
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development
What you'll do:
As CSPL, you will be accountable for the end-to-end clinical supply chain of a global program of products, with specific responsibility for the long-term strategy of the clinical supply chain. This role requires strong influencing skills and the ability to work across different organizations, representing R&D Supply Chain at PT&D and Global project teams.
Accountabilities will include but not be limited to:
* Being accountable for the development and performance of clinical supply chains owning the end-to-end supply of products in the development portfolio.
* Monitoring the performance of the supply chain and optimize for higher volume phases of the project, balancing speed, quality, and cost with respect to the agreed level of risk.
* Leading the Supply Chain Team (SCT), which is accountable for developing and maintaining the supply plan for the project.
* Being responsible for managing a significant budget for supply activities and materials for the project.
* Being responsible for introducing innovation into the Supply chain ensuring a culture of continuous improvement is encouraged and managed.
* Maintaining appropriate information for supply activities in PLANIT on an ongoing basis and in line with Rolling Business Updates.
* Ensuring ongoing supply through transition from development sources to commercial sources of manufacture.
* Acting as a sponsor to support and manage the implementation of supply chain change and be the first point of contract for Senior Stakeholders within the organizations regarding your portfolio of products.
Essential Skills/Experience:
* Minimum education BSc or relevant equivalent experience
* Proven experience of supply chains and drug development process
* Demonstrated substantial knowledge of Clinical Development processes relevant to investigational products.
* Awareness of GXP Standards within a Clinical environment
* Demand management and forecasting experience.
* Proficient IT skills with an ability to adapt and operate in multiple systems.
* Strong influencing, negotiating, and problem-solving skills across geographical and cultural boundaries.
Desirable Skills/Experience:
* Working knowledge of the Clinical Trial Directive and global regulatory environment impacting the provision of investigational products
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
If you have the passion and drive to accelerate growth and make people's lives better, then this is the place for you. Apply no later than 26 May 2024.
Competitive salary and benefits package on offer.
Opening date: May 10th, 2024
