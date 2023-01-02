Clinical Supply Coordinator, AstraZeneca
Randstad AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemistjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Öckerö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Clinical Supply Coordinator
At AstraZeneca, we believe in the potential of our people and you'll develop beyond what you thought possible! We make the most of your skills and passion by actively supporting you to see what you can achieve no matter where you start with us.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) we are the bridge which turns forward-thinking science into actual medicines that help millions of people around the world. We work across the entire value chain, crafting and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
The Clinical Supply Coordinator (CSC) supports Global Clinical Supply Chain (GCSC) to ensure the delivery of clinical material and associated information to meet the agreed clinical demand. This role is a great opportunity for someone who thrives working in a task based, agile and global environment.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
What you'll do
The CSC supports GCSC teams with diverse task-based activities that include:
Timely management of temperature excursions affecting clinical trial material.
Facilitation of documentation activities ensuring inspection readiness to meet international GMP standards.
Coordination of the ordering process for the manufacture of study labelled material.
Electronic document archiving and quality control.
Documentation and coordination of product complaints and GMP deviations.
User Acceptance Testing of digital systems.
Utilising Supply Chain Management systems to support agile ways of working.
Continually improving the Clinical Supply Chain processes through visual management, problem solving, global standardisation and process confirmation.
In this role you will have the opportunity to work with multiple customers and partners internally and externally across all phases of the drug development lifecycle, covering small and large molecule drug products. You will follow SHE and GMP standards, and will be personally accountable for these areas within your own work plans.
At AstraZeneca when we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because any opportunity no matter how small, can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial - finding those moments and recognising their potential. Join us on our journey of building a new kind of organisation to reset expectations of what a bio-pharmaceutical company can be. This means we are opening new ways to work, pioneering ground-breaking methods and bringing unexpected teams together. Interested? Come and join our journey.
So, what's next!
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you.
Qualifications
Essential Requirements
A scientific / business / supply chain degree (or equivalent)
Thrives in a process orientated workplace, on task based activities and with a focus on the customer.
Organised and structured with an excellent aptitude for digital systems.
Team player with a problem solving mindset and a focus on quality.
Comfortable in a high paced and agile environment.
Ability to reflect, see the bigger picture, whist also having a focus on the detail.
About the company
About randstad life sciences
Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competencies within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many activities.
For more information: Please contact Veronika Knudsen, veronika.knudsen@randstad.se Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201420698". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Veronika Knudsen veronika.knudsen@randstad.se Jobbnummer
7305851