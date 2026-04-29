Clinical Supply Associate
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2026-04-29
, Göteborg
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Clinical Supply Associate - 6 months assignment - AstraZeneca
Join us in Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) where we transform innovative science into actual medicines that help millions of people globally.
As a Clinical Supply Associate (CSA), you will support the Clinical Supply Chain Management team in delivering clinical material and associated information to meet agreed clinical demand. This role is perfect for those who thrive in a task-based, agile, and global environment. You will have the opportunity to develop leadership skills and enterprise acumen, becoming a super-user and leading improvement initiatives within a year.
This role is a great opportunity for someone wishing to embark on a career within Clinical Supply Management.
What you'll do:
• The CSA supports teams with task-based activities that include:
• Support the coordination of the purchase and delivery of External Commercial Products.
• Facilitation of documentation activities ensuring inspection readiness to meet international GMP standards.
• Electronic document archiving and quality control.
• User Acceptance Testing of digital systems.
• Documentation and coordination of product quality complaints and GMP deviations.
• Utilising Supply Chain Management systems to support agile ways of working.
• Continually improving the Clinical Supply Chain processes through visual management, problem solving, global standardisation and process confirmation.
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103)
Pepparedsleden 1 (visa karta
)
431 51 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Jobbnummer
9881418