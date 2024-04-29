Clinical Specialist
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) i Stockholm
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Are you a clinical expert looking for a new challenge in the fight against cancer? RaySearch Laboratories is seeking a talented professional who can contribute with annotation skills and clinical expertise to the development of machine learning solutions for radiotherapy, medical image analysis, and oncology data, joining our dedicated Machine Learning team based at our Head Office in Stockholm.
About the position
As a Clinical Specialist in the Clinical Machine Learning team, you will play a key role in providing clinical input to the Machine Learning development at RaySearch, particularly for Deep Learning Segmentation in RayStation. Your work will have a direct impact on improving and advancing cancer care. The position involves clinical analysis, medical image annotation, and machine learning model design. In practice, this means providing clinical input on contouring guidelines, model requirements, and model validation. You will delineate contours yourself, review contours, review the output of new models set to be released, and also work with data collection, data tagging, and collaborations with clinics. Initially, you will focus on deep learning segmentation, but the position also includes working with machine learning for radiotherapy planning and other applications of machine learning in oncology.
Your profile
You are an analytical individual with an eye for detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality results. You are eager to learn and comfortable reading scientific literature, with a strong interest in anatomy and how new technology can be applied in clinical workflows. You excel in maintaining focus and working independently. Additionally, you enjoy collaborative teamwork and actively contributing to project success.
Requirements :
• Some years of experience as a radiation oncologist, radiologist, radiation therapist, or similar.
• Clinical experience with annotating medical image data.
• Bachelor's degree or higher in relevant field.
• Fluent in English, both verbally and in writing.
Meriting:
• Hands-on experience with RayStation
Our office
In order to continue with our important mission - to improve cancer care across the world - it's important to us that our employees have a positive working environment. Our headquarters are at Torsplan, Hagastaden, in Stockholm's Life Science Hub. In our newly constructed office both workplaces and social spaces are tastefully decorated. Every day our bistro serves something to eat in the morning and in the afternoon. Our own kitchen staff also prepares an amazing lunch spread with new themes every day.
We have our own gym where you can work out before work, on your way home or at lunch with your colleagues. We have weekly yoga- and work out sessions.
On our top floor we have a roof top terrace with 360 degrees view of the city and an entire floor dedicated to social activities. Here we have a ping pong table, foosball, a grand piano, chess tournaments, game board nights and a weekly after work.
Application
Please apply to the position through the application form below. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. We do not accept applications by e-mail, but if you have any questions about the position please contact Grietsje Schregardus-Abma (Recruiting Manager). Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Raysearch Laboratories AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556322-6157) Arbetsplats
RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) Jobbnummer
8645772