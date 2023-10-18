Clinical Project Coordinator / Projektkoordinator Till Amra
Amra Medical AB / Backofficejobb / Linköping Visa alla backofficejobb i Linköping
2023-10-18
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Amra Medical AB i Linköping
Who are we?
AMRA Medical is an international health informatics company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company was founded in 2010 as a spin-off of Linköping University, Sweden, with the aim to support transformative care and vital decision-making, from clinical research to clinical care.
AMRA has developed a new global standard in body composition analysis with the ability to automatically produce multiple fat and muscle measurements with unrivaled precision and accuracy, from a single whole-body MRI.
We work with the world's leading pharma companies and hospitals across the globe. Today we are 35+ employees, operating on an international market, with the need to expand further.
Job assignment:
AMRA is expanding our operations department, and now searches for a Clinical Project Coordinator.
The operations department is responsible for onboarding of new customers, running and monitoring the quality of AMRA's services to our customers and for continuous delivery of high quality measurements that meet our customers expectations.
You will be an important part of the operations team, both as responsible for onboarding of new imaging sites, but also as a supportive service to our Clinical Project Managers.
Your daily responsibilities will include:
• Planning, performing and follow up on imaging site certifications
• Proactive analysis and improvements of imaging site performances as part of AMRA's services
• Support Clinical Project Managers with data management for deliveries
• Support Clinical Project Managers with configuration and setup of customer projects
• Close interaction with AMRA production team on customer support issues
We are looking for a person who wants to join a young, exciting, and growing company with a focus on medical research. The role will challenge you to develop your skills further and to grow with us at AMRA Medical.
Many of our customers are pharma companies where AMRA is an important endpoint in their clinical trials, therefore adherence to Good Clinical Practice is an important part of our projects.
We believe that you have the following skills:
• Service minded, with the customer in focus
• Strong and adaptive interpersonal communication skills
• Eager to learn and further develop your competence
• Independent, responsive and thorough
• Positive and willing to contribute to our business
• Very comfortable with computers and application software like Excel, Word etc
Valuable experiences:
• University degree in engineering, medicine or pharma
• Work in the medical research area or pharma industry
• Training in, or practical experience of, Good Clinical Practice and 21 CFR Part 11 in clinical trials
Depending on your skills and background the role is flexible, and can be tailored to your experiences. Your personal skills are more important than your professional background.
This is a full-time employment, based in Linköping. Remote work for part of the time can be discussed. It is important that you can communicate clearly in English and Swedish, since we are an international company situated in Sweden.
Application
If you have any questions please feel free to contact Ola Petersson, COO, +46 (0) 72 399 69 89, ola.petersson@amramedical.com
or Åsa Callenfors, Director of HR, +46 (0) 70 610 12 57, asa.callenfors@amramedical.com
As the process is ongoing, please submit your application as soon as possible. We kindly refrain from contact with other recruitment firms in this process. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amra Medical AB
(org.nr 556804-3227) Arbetsplats
Amra Medical Kontakt
Åsa Callenfors asa.callenfors@amramedical.com Jobbnummer
8199198