Clinical Pharmacology Scientist, Cvrm
AstraZeneca AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg
2026-01-13
At AstraZeneca, we put patients first and strive to meet their unmet needs worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
What you will do
This is an opportunity for an engaged individual to join our Clinical Pharmacology and Quantitative Pharmacology (CPQP) team at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg (Sweden) and contribute as an Associate Director Clinical Pharmacology Scientist, supporting large and small molecule projects across all phases of clinical development within the therapy area of Cardiovascular Renal and Metabolism.
You will work closely with clinical pharmacometricians, physicians and other scientists, and apply your expertise and leadership skills to contribute to the strategy of the clinical program and the design and interpretation of clinical studies. You will influence key decisions in early and late phases of clinical development. Accountable for expert data integration, analysis, interpretation, and reporting of clinical pharmacology results at the study level in compliance with Good Clinical Practice (GCP) regulations. Jointly accountable with the clinical pharmacometrician for providing a scientific justification for the dose selection, for representing Clinical Pharmacology and Quantitative Pharmacology in cross-functional project teams, and for developing the clinical pharmacology strategy. Participation in and accountability for peer review of ongoing activities, reports and presentations. Contribute to regulatory documents and interactions (written and oral), present Clinical Pharmacology results within and outside of AstraZeneca and publish in peer reviewed journals. You will also contribute to internal initiatives to develop the clinical pharmacology field including its processes.
Essential requirements for this role
PhD degree in clinical pharmacology, pharmacometrics or other relevant area
Strategic knowledge and experience applying clinical pharmacology in clinical drug development
Knowledge of pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, and their clinical application
Knowledge in pharmacology and drug targets
At least 3 years industry experience in pharmacokinetics and clinical pharmacology aspects of drug development
Good oral and written communication skills
Desirable requirements
Biological understanding of disease and drug action in the therapy area of Cardiovascular Renal and Metabolism
Early and late phase clinical development experience
*
Track record in creating and delivering on clinical pharmacology strategies of both small and large molecules
Recognized clinical pharmacology expert as demonstrated by scientific publishing in the field of clinical pharmacology
Skills and experience in the use of PK and PKPD modeling tools such as Phoenix Winnonlin, NONMEM, R applied to life sciences
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
So, what's next?
If you're ready to make a meaningful, lasting impact, apply today and help us push the boundaries of science to transform medicine.
