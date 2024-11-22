Clinical Pharmacology Expert (director) In Cvrm
Do you have expertise and experience in clinical pharmacology, PK, PKPD, Model Informed Drug Development (MIDD) and its application in drug development? Would you like to apply your strategic expertise in a company that is following the science and turn ideas into life changing medicines? If yes, we have the position for you!
We now have an exciting opportunity for an engaged and diligent individual to join our growing Clinical Pharmacology and Quantitative Pharmacology (CPQP) team at AstraZeneca at our vibrant Gothenburg site in Sweden, in the role as Clinical Pharmacology Expert (Director). This is a global role that will support large- and small molecule projects across all phases of clinical development within the therapy area of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism. We are a global, science-led BioPharmaceutical business and our innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.
Within the Clinical Pharmacology and Safety Sciences (CPSS) function at AstraZeneca, we have a groundbreaking Clinical Pharmacology and Quantitative Pharmacology (CPQP) organization with a diverse and uniquely skilled team of clinical pharmacometricians, clinical pharmacology scientists and other experts. You will thrive in an energising environment where challenging work goes hand in hand with development.
What you'll do
Working closely with clinical pharmacometricians, physicians and other scientists, you will apply your expertise and leadership skills to contribute to the strategy of the clinical development program and the design and interpretation of clinical studies. You will influence key decisions in early and late phases of clinical development.
In collaboration with clinical pharmacometricians, you will represent CPQP in cross-functional project teams, and be responsible for developing the clinical pharmacology strategy.
Accountabilities
The work includes integration of relevant data, such as dose information, pharmacokinetics, biomarkers and clinical endpoints within and across studies, compounds and development stages. You will take part in finding opportunities to apply model informed drug development to accelerate and advise decision making. Based on your interest, skills and experience, you might also perform some pharmacokinetic and pharmacometrics modelling and simulation acting as a dual Clinical Pharmacometrician/Clinical Pharmacologist. You will communicate your findings within and outside of AstraZeneca and publish in peer reviewed journals.
Essential Skills/Experience
*
PhD in clinical pharmacology or other relevant area
*
Good knowledge of pharmacokinetics, PKPD and Clinical Pharmacology
*
Track record in creating and delivering on clinical pharmacology strategies of both small and/or large molecules
*
6+ years of industry experience or equivalent in pharmacokinetics and clinical pharmacology in drug development
*
Biological understanding of disease and drug action
*
Good oral and written communication skills
Desirable Skills/Experience
*
Experience working within the therapeutic areas Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism
*
Early and late phase clinical development experience
*
Good knowledge and experience in use of PK and PKPD modelling and its clinical application
*
Recognized clinical pharmacology expertise as demonstrated by scientific publishing in the field of clinical pharmacology
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
At AstraZeneca, we are driven by our passion for science to make a meaningful impact on patients' lives. We harness digital, data science, and AI to fast-forward our research, ensuring that our work born in a lab can make a real difference globally. Our inclusive environment encourages collaboration across diverse teams, fostering innovation that leads to life-changing medicines.
So, what's next?
