Clinical IT Senior Business Analyst

Leverage technology to impact patients and ultimately save lives! Are you an experienced Business Analyst motivated by using technology to drive change? Then this job might be what you are looking for!
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven Biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious disease. But we're more than a leading pharmaceutical company.
At AstraZeneca, we put our patients first, and we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work.
About Our team
We lead AstraZeneca's transformation in Clinical IT, fusing our digital and data capabilities in positive relationship with our business to make it happen. Accelerating our business as we empower the core functions to work better and faster. By partnering across the business, we're using our leading technologies and exploring data to make data driven decisions and enabling the business to reach the right outcomes, quicker.
We challenge, innovate and break away from the norm to find ambitious new ways of simplifying and automating our business processes. Always passionate about leading the way for sustainable digital healthcare. This cannot be done in isolation. Empowerment and working together as one, giving our diverse team of specialists the freedom to explore and express their ideas and views. A place to realize the true impact and difference data and digital can make.
What you'll do
Act as Lead BA for the Redefining Clinical Data Flow (RCDF) program. RCDF is a huge, highly visible, multi-project, multi-year transformation program that will re-engineer business processes and tech supporting execution of clinical studies. RCDF will have a direct impact on AstraZeneca's core R&D business: by radically shortening cycle times and bring new medicines to patients significantly faster than was previously possible. To achieve this you will help us by implementing best-in-class clinical software and techniques for patient data collection, review, cleansing and analysis. In doing so, you will help prepare our organization for the shift to digital patient data collection and have the opportunity to be at the forefront of bringing machine learning to drug development.
The Senior Business Analyst will:
* Work closely with our colleagues in clinical functions (e.g. Therapeutic Areas) to understand their needs and help shape technology solutions to address their drug development challenges
* Lead and mentor a team of up to 10 other Business Analysts- working across all the RCDF projects- developing their skills and sharing best practices
* Lead a multi-organisation team, leading people from other organisations as well as AstraZeneca in the creation of Business Analysis deliverables
* Plan and monitor workload of Business Analysts across the projects
* Work with Agile coaches and Release Management function to optimise the requirements management methodology deployed across the RCDF projects
* Be responsible for sharing skills and experience in relevant communities of practice
* Partner with the Business Partner and Senior Program Manager as core member of RCDF
Education, Qualifications, and Experience
* Proven experience of leading a BA team in complex and large transformation program
* Proven experience of successfully deploying a variety of business analysis tools/techniques to enable business change
* Proven experience of working with complex integrated systems, using creative and strategic thinking to deliver exceptional results
* Strong engagement, communication and stakeholder management skills, including excellent presentation and influencing skills
* Experience of working in a regulated environment
* Experience of virtual collaboration to lead, shape and develop innovative solutions
* Experience of working with and managing third party suppliers/vendors
* Experience of managing high levels of risk by making complex judgements, developing innovative solutions and applying a comprehensive cross-functional and industry understanding.
Skills and Capabilities
* Business acumen
* Challenge, negotiation and influence
* Presentation, communication, facilitation and planning
* Customer Focus, stakeholder management, networking
* Benefits Management and Realisation
* Business process management, requirements management, user centred design (user experience, user interface design and business process design)
Desirable
* Degree in relevant discipline or formal certification in business analysis practice
* Lean SIGMA training
* Practical usage of agile methodology
* Experience of working in a global organisation with complex/geographical context
* Pharmaceutical business domain knowledge, including knowledge of GxP and associated quality management systems
