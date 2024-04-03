Clinical Assistive Communication Specialist
Tobii Dynavox AB / Logopedjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logopedjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii Dynavox AB i Stockholm
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
Clinical Assistive Communication Specialist is part of the team that provides training to various teams and stakeholders within Tobii Dynavox and drives the development of supporting material in collaboration with the market units.
What you'll do:
The Clinical Assistive Communication Specialist role actively and continuously searches and provides clinical knowledge and insights to ensure that our solutions are developed in a direction that supports our global community of users and internal stakeholders from a clinical best practice perspective. Being out in the field enables the Clinical Assistive Communication Specialist to build trust for Tobii Dynavox and communicate with internal and external stakeholders, enabling close collaboration with the market units and product development teams.
In this role, you will be able to have an impact on a bigger scale and make a difference, therefore, having established connections with other therapist professionals and relevant organizations is highly appreciated to make the most out of this role.
Your week would include the following range of tasks:
• Collecting, assessing, and analyzing clinical data, insights, and trends about the relevant
conditions/diagnoses we aim to address and for what methods for supporting assistive communication are used.
• Presenting collected clinical data and insights to the relevant stakeholders such as product management teams, product development teams and the market units.
• Creating and maintaining a list of persona descriptions and user journey descriptions.
• Supporting product managers and product development teams during the development of new functionality and features by providing relevant research on relevant clinical subjects
• Leading user testing sessions travelling domestically for 25% during the work hours
We are looking for someone with:
• Master's Degree or equivalent education in Speech Language Pathology or closely related field.
• Experience equivalent to 5 years of practice in speech-language pathology or related field.
• Experience in implementing Augmentative Communication systems across a range of conditions.
• Technical familiarity of Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) and/or access tools.
• Verbal or oral communication skills in English language at a fully proficient level.
• Availability to travel domestically and internationally for 25% when needed.
We are committed to keeping the clinical values at Tobii Dynavox and we trust in your critical thinking ability to speak up and challenge with kindness from clinical perspective. Tobii Dynavox is going through a phase of significant change and growth, and we are looking forward to welcome new team members who are curious and can keep up with a fast-paced work setting.
Our team enjoys flexible work hours and a range of benefits to support personal well-being and family commitments.
We have a hybrid model. This role takes place in Stockholm, and all candidates who can commute to Stockholm city frequently are welcome.
Please address your questions to mine.hacisalihoglu@tobiidynavox.com
and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile (in English only) through our website. We're looking forward to your application!
Where we stand:
We believe diversity not only enriches our workplace culture, but also gives us a strategic advantage. Working with people from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives helps us all become better communicators, better problem solvers, and better human beings. Our differences make us stronger.
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin.
Equal Opportunity Employer/AA Women/Minorities/Veterans/Disabled Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii Dynavox AB
(org.nr 556914-7563)
Löjtnantsgatan 25 (visa karta
)
115 50 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8584352