Clinical Application Specialist, Nordics
2024-05-28
C-RAD is a global medical device company with headquarter in Uppsala, Sweden. We develop, produce, and sell innovative solutions to healthcare customers. The focus is on patient positioning, monitoring, and imaging within radiation therapy. We are a market leader in the field of optical patient positioning.
Our products enable precision health through positioning and monitoring of patients in radiation therapy, which maximize the dose in tumours and minimize the dose in surrounding tissues.
Join us in our fight against cancer.
About the opportunity
Are you looking for a new adventure in the MedTech industry? Become a Clinical Application Specialist with C-RAD and join our fantastic team covering the EMEA region with a focus on the Nordic countries and help us improve cancer treatments by implementing surface guided radiotherapy (SGRT) workflows using the C-RAD products.
We are now looking to expand our team with an experienced clinician or application specialist that can translate their skillset from radiotherapy to guide new users of SGRT. As a Clinical Application Specialist, you will be a part of the C-RAD Service organisation taking care of the customer workflow from implementation and providing application support to them over time in a holistic way.
In this role, You will also get to work closely with other parts of the organisation, such as the Sales department and Product Management by performing product demonstrations, engaging in customer interactions and visits, supporting tenders/quotations by providing clinical input, as well as give input and collaborate in product development work.
• Conduct clinical training on the C-RAD products and related workflows
• Demonstrate C-RAD products both in-house (live and remotely) and during external events such as congresses and customer meetings
- Achieve customer acceptance on clinical trainings performed
- Diagnose errors or clinical problems and determine proper solutions
- Feedback observations for product under performance or for potential for improvement into the respective feedback system
- Build positive relationships with customers and become a trusted partner to rely on
- Closely collaborate with the Sales and Product Management organizations to develop the business, including but not limited to supporting tenders and quotations
About you
- Tertiary qualification in a scientific field related to medical physics or radiation therapy
- Hands on clinical and patient interaction experience within radiation therapy as a physicist or therapist expected
- Experience with the C-RAD surface tracking systems, or similar Surface Guided technology, in use with patients in the clinical environment desirable
- Ability to translate personal knowledge of the C-RAD technology into effective training to educate new users on best practices, problem solving and troubleshooting
- Strong presentation and communication skills which lend themselves to successful demonstrations and explanation of our technology
• Strong customer dedication and willingness to create excellent customer experiences
• Ability to project yourself as the local expert in C-RAD technology to encourage customers to expand clinical use as appropriate
- Flexible and open-minded approach to your business to constantly adapt to new challenges and find ways around obstacles
• Strong knowledge of computer technology and how systems interface and communicate within a clinical environment is an advantage
• Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite of products and general competency with standard business software applications
• Live in proximity of (or willing to relocate to) Uppsala in order to work from our HQ when not traveling.
• Willingness to make international trips, supporting the greater EMEA region and beyond if needed
What we offer
- Key position in an innovative, fast-growing company with a great team spirit
- Efficient decision-making processes, supporting an efficient working environment
- Attractive possibilities for self-development and career progression, as the Clinical Application role spans a broad subject and allows for a holistic perspective on the C-RAD products
Every day at C-RAD, we're working to help both the patient and the care provider, creating solutions that make radiation therapy treatments safer and effective, while facilitating a more efficient workflow.
If you're interested in making a difference and working with a dynamic global team, we'd love to hear from you.
Please note candidate screening and interviews may be conducted prior to the closing date of the job advert.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-11
