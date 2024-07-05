Clinical Affairs Coordinator
Looking for a career that matters?
Do you want a career that impacts millions of people for the good? At Mölnlycke, you'll be helping to equip medical professionals with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll develop your career in a growing organization with an inspirational culture - where you'll be recognized for the results you've achieved.
At Mölnlycke, we create solutions that improve the lives of patients and healthcare professionals.
Due to an internal promotion we are now looking for a new Clinical Affairs Coordinator to join the Clinical Affairs team. This role offers flexibility, with the option to be based either at our global headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, or remotely in Germany. This is a fantastic opportunity for an experienced professional in high-level coordination who is eager to explore the exciting field of medical devices and clinical affairs.
About the job
The Clinical Affairs Coordinator is providing support on day-to-day activities, specific projects and supporting individuals when needed within the broader Clinical Affairs team. The role will operate through internal and external cross functional teams. You will play a key role in supporting our study teams in planning, conducting, and reporting global clinical projects. Key responsibilities include:
Providing financial, insurance, investigational products management, site identification, and contracting support.
Offering administrative support for current software systems and best practices within Clinical Affairs.
These are the key accountabilities for the role:
Provide support to the Clinical Compliance Manager to manage all processes related to clinical research according to regulations and guidelines.
Support in administrating key documentation in clinical projects, i.e.
Provide administration support to current software systems and best practice within the Clinical Affairs department, including development of Clinical Investigation Plans and Clinical Investigation Reports in current software.
Develop and maintain the investigation files, electronic and/or paper-based as applicable.
Provide financial support e.g. forecasting, monthly updates, sounding board when starting up new project, and invoicing in relation to Mölnlycke sponsored as well as investigate initiated studies.
To coordinate and support with travels, meetings, newsletters, product shipment, document and data archiving etc
Support management of investigational products (eg. ordering, warehousing, shipment and accountability) when possible for Mölnlycke sponsored as well as investigate initiated studies.
Support contracting in Mölnlycke sponsored studies.
If all that sounds appealing, then here is what we would like you to demonstrate:
High-level coordinating experience and/or scientific background
Excellent organizational skills (aware of status in e.g. projects, prioritization, time management etc)
Strong communication skills and ability to work with various stakeholders, subcontractors and partners
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Team player that shows initiatives and adapts to changes
Computer literate
We see it as highly beneficial if you have experience in clinical/quality/regulatory research
What you'll get
Hybrid working policy
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care
If this sounds like you and you feel you have what it takes to succeed in this role, we want to hear from you!
Last day to apply will be August 11. After this date, we will begin reviewing applications and contacting candidates who meet our criteria, interviews will begin end of August.
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Mölnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging. Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organized in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters will move there. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
