Clinic Manager and Connectivity back-office support, Automotive
2023-10-17
Are you ready to drive innovation and impact the future of the trucking industry? We 're seeking a Clinic Manager and Connectivity Back-Office Support Consultant!
In this role, your contributions will shape the future of our connected services and zero-emission vehicles. Here 's how you 'll make a difference:
Clinic Management:
• Run clinics, tests, and benchmarking activities.
• Manage interfaces among various stakeholders and compile comprehensive reports.
• Act as a test engineer, when necessary, actively leading clinics and engineering tests.
Connectivity Back-Office Support:
• Provide critical back-office support for connected services, with a focus on field test vehicles and internal test trucks.
• Propose and lead clinics, engineering tests, and investigations.
• Develop effective benchmarking methods and routines for zero-emission vehicles and new technologies.
• Coordinate vehicle instrumentation and CAN decoding in collaboration with external and internal partners.
About you
• Comprehensive knowledge of trucks and the trucking industry.
• Exceptional organizational and customer-oriented skills.
• Proficiency in fault tracing.
• Strong grasp of IT solutions and V&V (Verification and Validation) methods.
• Analytical mindset with the ability to create detailed reports.
About the position
The assignment is a consultant position with employment at Adecco. The start will take place as soon as possible after the agreement.
Contact
If you have any questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
If you have any technical issues with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
We do not accept any applications via email.
If you 're an engineer who thrives on challenges, innovation, and collaboration, we invite you to apply and be part of our team! Join us in shaping the future of automotive engineering!
• Applicants must possess a valid work permit applicable in the EU region.
Mechanical engineer | Engineering | V&V | Clinic Manager| Connectivity back-office support | Trucks | Automotive | Adecco | Gothenburg Ersättning
