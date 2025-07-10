Climate System - Control Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2025-07-10
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
We are looking for an engaged and experienced control engineer to support our expanding team of engineers working with the climate design of HVDC stations. The climate system is essential in order to facilitate safe and reliable operation of the HVDC station. The increased installed base of projects as well as the large number of parallel ongoing projects means an increased need for control competence within the climate design department. You will work closely with the climate system designers ensuring alignment between intended functionality and actual implementation. The ability to work independently, taking initiatives is crucial in this role.
"You are multidisciplinary, humble and pragmatic willing to support for the overall best result "- Anders Brannvall
This position is based in Ludvika
How you'll make an impact
Reviewing and updating implementation of intended functionality for climate system.
Proactively working with future climate solutions making sure the climate system is aligned with overall functionality.
Challenge us and drive improvements for processes and ways of working to fit business strategies.
Increase the quality of the deliverable by ensuring the end to end process for the climate system is implemented in all phases all the way to commissioning.
Your background
You have a university degree within a relevant engineering area or equivalent professional experience.
Experience from working with control and protection of similar systems for several years.
Site experience working with commissioning similar systems.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish
Wide understanding of the overall control and protection functionality.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Anders Branvall will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, kevin.Galloway@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9424818