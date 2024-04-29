Climate Project Lead
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group: About us - H&M Group (hmgroup.com)
H&M Group Sustainability is leading the change towards a circular fashion industry with net-zero climate impact, while being a fair and equal company. We enable our brands and key functions to succeed in creating positive impact and meaningful growth for business, colleagues, people and the planet. We are here to help people across the world to express their personality through fashion and design, and to make sustainable lifestyles an exciting, accessible, and affordable option for everyone.
We are now looking for a Climate Project Lead with a genuine interest in sustainability to be one of the key players for us to continue leading our industry toward a sustainable future and creating long-term profitable growth.
Does this sound like your next challenge? Then keep on reading.
At H&M Group, we believe in making great design available to everyone. It's essential in everything we do. Our family of brands offer customers around the world a wealth of fashion, beauty, accessories, and homeware.
But design is so much more than just products; it's about clever design processes, efficient product flows, creating experiences that enrich, and smart solutions that benefit all our customers.
Sustainability is always at the core of our business. Not only because we like to do what's right - but it's also beneficial for our business. We will continue to push for change and lead the way towards a more inclusive and sustainable fashion future.
Job Description
As a Climate Project Lead, you will lead the integration of climate strategies, driving impactful change within our organization. You will play a key role in driving our sustainability initiatives and managing projects to promote environmental responsibility across our organization. You will also develop and secure sustainability capacity in the H&M Group and drive specific sustainability goals.
In this role you will join the Climate and Nature team at Group Sustainability, working with talented colleagues coming together from across the company towards realising our net-zero target by 2040. This will not only give you the opportunity to join one of the industry's leading Sustainability departments but also to drive one of the most fundamental shifts in our strategy development.
You will team up with our Group Sustainability Climate team and you will be responsible for driving short- and long-term activity-based projects towards our ambitious goals.
In this role you will work with stakeholders across the group and play an important role in driving the agenda where you will have the chance to create positive impact for people and planet as well as contribute to the success of our business
How will you create an impact and contribute to our ambitious agenda:
Be part of the development and implementation of our Climate strategy
Co-drive integration plans for our Climate strategy into key functions and brands
Drive activity-based projects aiming at sharpening and/or executing our strategy
Support external reporting of our progress
Communicate our plans, progress, and learnings to both external and internal stakeholders
Qualifications
We are looking for you who:
Has a genuine interest in sustainability and climate in particular
Have demonstrated project management skills
Has good stakeholder management skills and can navigate in a changing environment.
Have great communication skills and the ability to translate complex topics to easily understood messages
Has strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Qualifications:
Have 2-4 years of experience in sustainability consulting or similar
Have a degree in Business Administration, Engineering, Sustainability or similar.
Are comfortable with climate reporting/accounting frameworks like GHG-Protocol, CDP, CSRD/ESRS and experience with environmental management systems (EMS) and corporate governance.
Basic knowledge of climate change and energy concepts.
Understanding of the fashion/textile/retail industry dynamics.
Additional Information
This is afull-time permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Marieviksgatan 19 C (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Head Office Jobbnummer
8646633