Climate in Forest and Land Use Leader
2023-11-15
Company Description
Inter IKEA is a group of companies that connects IKEA retailers with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. It consists of three businesses: Retail concept, Range and Supply. IKEA Supply is responsible to source, manufacture and distribute IKEA products to the IKEA retailers. This to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
In Purchasing Development, the assignment goes hand and hand with the IKEA Business idea as we are responsible to produce the wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. Affordability, accessibility, sustainability, and quality are our main priorities. We develop and execute sourcing strategies and thus meet the Supply markets/industries in 6 different categories. We are a true global organization with around 1000 co-workers placed in 27 different locations, close to the suppliers and the market. Within the Logistics function in the Purchasing Development, we focus on the following: leading logistics development and contributing to value chain development with a total cost approach; leading supplier capacity planning agenda in a proactive way to secure the foundation; and leading logistics competence development agenda to meet business needs.
Right now, we are looking for a Climate in Forest and Land Use Leader to work on, lead and enable IKEA to become climate positive and have an additional positive impact on people, planet and society. You will report to Climate in Forest and Land Use Manager, Christoph Leibing.
Job Description
This assignment will identify and support the development of management practices in forestry and agriculture in support of IKEAs climate agenda and climate positive commitment. This includes the work and evaluation of responsible sourcing standards and certification systems. You will identify, develop, and benchmark opportunities for IKEA to invest in land use development that will remove and store carbon away from the atmosphere contributing to our fight against dangerous climate change. Part of your role will be to identify and evaluate potential solution providers, tools, and cooperation partners. Moreover, you will perform performance evaluation of investments with focus on their climate performance in forest and agricultural land, incl. development of performance evaluation tools for impact on sustainable development goals. This role also requires the participation in the development of international climate reporting standards related to Agriculture, Forestry and Other Land Use like for example the GHG Protocol land sector and removal guidance.
More specifically, your role will support:
The design, development and execution of the "Removing and Storing Carbon Program" (RSC) as part of the program team.
The development of performance measurements for "storing carbon in land, plants and products" as part of the climate positive commitment. This includes the impact of responsible sourcing standards (e.g., FSC) on climate mitigation, adaptation and -resilience.
The adoption and implementation of reporting on baseline, progress, and target fulfillment on land carbon development within RSC projects and IKEAs supply chain.
Qualifications
Are you the one we are looking for? We see that you are driven by the idea to support large teams dedicated to steering a corporate value chain towards better climate and land use globally. You have the capabilities to lead and influence people through indirect leadership, as well as the ability to lead projects and processes. It comes natural to you to work in a team where you contribute with your goal-oriented, cooperative problem-solving skills and pro-active approach. You feel excited by the prospect to exchange knowledge and ideas with the many stakeholders from a broad range of different disciplines. We also see that you have the ability to inspire and translate complex matters into simple and practical solutions.
To be successful in this assignment, we wish that you:
Experience with tropical land use systems and land markets and the societal as well as technical challenges connected with them
Experience with the development of decision support tools that consider a range of parameters (e.g., climate performance, biodiversity, water footprint, and benefits for rural communities)
Able to analyze and model Green House Gas balances as well as financial indicators in corporate Land Use supply chains
Also, we see as an advantage if you have additional knowledge:
Experience in modeling climate performance, biogenic growth, and the different land-based carbon pools
Programming skills to automate reporting, dashboard generation and benchmarking of existing as well as potential new supply chains and projects.
Knowledge of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) (e.g., ArcGIS or Grass)
Additional information
We welcome all applications, but you need to be enrolled in a thesis course provided at university level.
Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English latest by 28th of November 2023.
For more information about the role, please contact Hiring manager Christoph Leibing (Climate in Forest and Land Use Manager) at christoph.leibing@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist, Olivia Swärd at Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
.
