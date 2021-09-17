Client Services Partner - IFS Sverige AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm

Company DescriptionAt IFS you will work in a growing, global enterprise software company where informal hierarchies promote simplicity and trust with responsibility. We strive to deepen our expertise by taking on challenging and varying work assignments in a collaborative environment together with committed colleagues. With professionalism and a strong customer focus in everything we do, from R&D to Sales and Consultancy, we are proud to serve world-class customers all over the globe with our leading products.We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.Job DescriptionOur Client Services Partners are part of the Customer Demand team and work in close cooperation with IFS Sales team to position and sell IFS Services. As a Client Services Partner you have IFS entire services portfolio in the kitbag and will be responsible for the integrity of how our service offerings is taken to market and applied in practice with our customers, tailored on theirs demands. Our services are offered to support our customers and maximize the value of IFS Applications through the whole lifecycle. Reporting to the regional Demand Director you will be primarily focusing on the Nordic markets.Your main responsibilities:Support the Sales organization throughout the sales process with service strategy, service positioning and service proposal.Bridge the gap between customer demands and execute proposals that deliver the desired outcomes through the entire customer lifecycle.Provide project proposals including project estimates for implementation and upgrade projects.Drive the transition to a primarily recurring revenue model in services.Remain familiar and up to date with all aspects of the services portfolio and be able to position and sell successfully.Establish a trusted and strategic advisor relationship with Sales and Customer Success to help drive continued value to our customers.Assist the Sales team to improve deal velocity by helping prospects understand how to be successful with IFS.Align criteria for success with the customer and clarify how IFS can fulfill this.QualificationsOur Client Services Partners enjoy the challenge of being the key driver, influencer, engager and motivator in services sales cycles, while governing both short and long terms revenue realization objectives along with set KPI's for a designated territory.We expect you to be:open for inputs from Sales, Customer Success function and Architect team regarding services portfolio.comfortable working across multiple functions and geographical locations in a deadline-driven environment.able to operate in a fast-paced, decentralized, geographically and culturally diverse teams.self-driven and proactive in nature.In order to be successful in this role you need to have:5+ years of experience in a customer facing role.proficiency in both Sweedish and English languages.well developed skills in verbal and written communication and negotiation.strong strategic planning and coordination skills.a possibility to do business travelling as required.Additional InformationSounds interesting?Please submit a brief cover letter telling us a bit about yourself and how you would fit in to this position along with your CV. Interviews and selections are being made continuously so do apply as soon as possible and no later than September 30, 2021.IFS FactIFS develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with a commitment to delivering value to every one of our customers, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,000 employees and growing ecosystem of partners support more than 10,000 customers around the world challenge the status quo and realize their competitive advantage.