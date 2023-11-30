Client Service Coordinator
The Opportunity & Responsibilities:
• Provide pre-sale guidance and advise on technical requirements for advertising opportunities across TWDC's on and off-platform digital portfolio
• Work with Sales and Buyers to build and revise media plans that maximize revenue and meet client objectives
• Responsible for the collection, quality control review, and implementation of assets to ensure a timely and accurate campaign launch
• Compile screen shots, provide reporting, execute creative swaps, and field all other client requests during campaign lifecycle
• Collaborate with Technology, Product, and Editorial teams to troubleshoot and execute campaigns
• Identify, track, and analyzse key metrics and use them to optimize campaign performance
• Ensure full delivery of contracted revenue across your book of business
• Work with Finance and Accounting teams to ensure accurate invoicing and revenue tracking
• Assist with client retention by delivering the highest standard of service during pre, mid, and post-campaign support phases
• Provide case studies, benchmarks, and best practice guidance to Sales and Advertisers
• Proactively seek to advance internal knowledge of TWDC's digital products and commercial opportunities
Educational requirement:
• Minimum graduate level
We require a minimum of 5 years proven work experience and skills within the following:
• Advertising inventory sales
• Linear and OTT/ streaming advertising
• Supporting clients and/or agencies across multiple countries
• Media planning and management of digital advertising campaigns
• Local child protection regulations for advertising
• Ad-serving systems and other digital technology,
• Management of Google Ad Manager
• Delivered digital advertising campaigns in parallel with content planning execution
• Content launch strategies and programming databases
• Performance data analysis and execution of budgets
• Digital marketplace, with a specific focus on video advertising in EMEA
• Working in large multinational companies
• Core business applications (Jira, Airtable) and remote working tools (Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Slack, Zoom)
• Fully fluent in English and basic understanding of Swedish
As a person, we are looking for someone who is:
• Highly motivated and driven problem solver with a commercial mindset
• Great attention to detail, organizational skills, and ability to effectively prioritize and balance multiple campaigns simultaneously
• Natural desire to provide top tier support and service
• Analytical; able to review, assess, and strategize based on the results
• Comfortable working independently or collaboratively with peers
• Confident and clear communicator
