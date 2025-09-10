Client Partner, Global Fashion Retail
Meta is seeking a customer centric and relationship-focused Client Partner with an appetite for strategic planning, operational rigor, data-led decision making and a proven track record of executing on ambitious sales goals with global partners.
The Client Partner for Meta's Global Business Group is a strategic and vision setting relationship owner with our top advertisers where trust is built on platform mastery, combined with a significant understanding of our client's business. The role will focus on building key strategic external and internal cross functional relationships including marketing, analytics, engineering and product. Success in this position will consist of driving global revenue growth, developing executive client influence, planning and leading long term vision for our client's success through a consultative sales approach, as well as experience thriving in an agile, team-focused, and data driven environment delivering against tight deadlines.
Client Partner, Global Fashion Retail Responsibilities
Strategic account planning to drive step-change investment growth across Meta's surfaces
Cultivate executive relationships externally as well as horizontal relationships beyond core marketing teams both internally and externally
Identify and lead new business growth opportunities across regions
Manage complex workstreams end to end, and remain agile on client accounts
Serve as the escalation point for client-related issues, ensuring prompt and effective resolution
Partner with solutions managers across opportunity areas
Travel as needed
Analyze the client's business, industry, competition, company priorities and marketing budget, define success metrics and set goals for joint partnership objectives
Minimum Qualifications
8+ years of experience in performance marketing, digital marketing, or client-facing strategy and consulting roles
3+ years of experience as a proven adviser influencing C-Suite executives and clients
Analytical leadership with ta track record of translating data into powerful, actionable strategies
Experience clearly communicating the progress of strategic initiatives to internal and external stakeholders, including the capacity to synthesize feedback and adjust plans accordingly
Proven track record in storytelling through data visualization, developing insight-based hypotheses and driving learning plans to build compelling business cases and influence key decisions
Experience collaborating, communicating, and influencing internal and external stakeholder, including cross-functional teams including engineering, product, data science
Experience Meta's full suite of advertising solutions
Experience working cross-functionally with Product teams to improve products features and functionalities
Experience of working with global brands and clients across EMEA, Americas and APAC
Experience from work with consumer retail businesses, experience from with global fashion retail brands especially qualifying
Preferred Qualifications
About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology. People who choose to build their careers by building with us at Meta help shape a future that will take us beyond what digital connection makes possible today-beyond the constraints of screens, the limits of distance, and even the rules of physics.
Equal Employment Opportunity
Meta is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, reproductive health decisions, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, status as a protected veteran, status as an individual with a disability, genetic information, political views or activity, or other applicable legally protected characteristics. You may view our Equal Employment Opportunity notice here.
