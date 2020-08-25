Client Manager Nordics - Talent & Partner AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm

Talent & Partner AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm2020-08-25RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands worldwide. Its proprietary ad buying engine is the first and only in the world to be powered entirely by Deep Learning algorithms, enabling advertisers to generate outstanding results and reach their short, mid and long-term goals.Founded in 2012, the RTB House team is comprised of 500+ specialists in over 30 locations across the globe: New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai and Warsaw. It serves campaigns for more than 1,600 clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions.From 2018, after successfully deploying deep learning into 100 percent of its algorithms, RTB House develops two divisions, independent from R&D team, focused on leading innovation for MarTech solutions. The AI Marketing Lab provides an environment for inventing and advancing MarTech products. In addition, the Creatives Lab was created to investigate and improve the overall performance of creatives, as well as developing support for formats like dynamic display and video creatives that can be ultra-tailored to a client's unique branding needsClient Manager NordicsWhat you will do:Become an expert in remarketing technologies and RTB House products and adapt them to specific customers' needs;Provide dedicated account management to our accounts in the Nordics, respond to customer requests and inquiries in a professional and timely manner;Execute customer communications - personal and via telephone or email, in line with standards and processes, incl. regular face to face meetings (traveling required ~10% of the time);Create remarketing strategies in the travel, marketplace, retail and classifieds industries based on data analysis and your own expertise;Consult and coach to ensure customer success;Assist customers in the process of launching ad campaigns;Obtain, review and process customer orders;Provide dedicated reports for our clients;Analyze data in order to optimize campaigns' performance.Desired Skills And ExperienceFluency in both written and spoken English and Swedish;A minimum of 2 years experience in managing online; advertising campaigns, preferably client facing roles in ad-tech industry, e-commerce or agency;Working experience of MS Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint;Highly developed analytical and problem-solving skills;Ability to identify and understand customer needs and requirements, exceptional communication skills;University degree (preferably in the field of business, marketing, engineering or communication);Understanding of the online advertising industry, performance marketing, and RTB model;High level of motivation and willingness to learn with high energy and positive "can do" attitude.We OfferOpportunity to work in one of the fastest growing companies in Europe- #46 out of 1,000 fastest growing European companies in the Financial Times #FT1000 list;An attractive salary and incentives structure, based on experience and increasing performance;Fully responsible, high potential position within our business in the Nordics;Flexibility in shaping own career path with the growth of business operations;Work in a fast growing team located in central Stockholm;Truly international environment, creative and dynamic team of professionals.Seniority LevelAssociateIndustryMarketing & AdvertisingComputer SoftwareInternetEmployment TypeFull-timeJob FunctionsSales Business DevelopmentApplicationIn this recruitmentprocess we of course co-laborate with Talent&Partner.We invite candidates for interviews on an ongoing basis, so please do not hesitate to send your application.Apply by sending your CV and cover letter.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidareanställning2020-08-25Månadslön - Fast plus rörlig lönSista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-08Talent & Partner AB5332905