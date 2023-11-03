Client Manager
The Gang
Since 2019, The Gang has been a leading gaming studio for Roblox games and our goal is to build the best, safest, and most engaging experiences in the world. We publish our own games and develop experiences with the most successful brands in the world in music, fashion, entertainment and technology.
Our mission is to unlock the full creative potential of our audiences with innovative experiences and solutions. This year we have seen tremendous growth with several million active users every day and we are actively looking to find the best people to join us in shaping the future of metaverse experiences in Roblox and beyond.
About the position
The business team spearheads the conversation with our new and existing clients and we will continue to grow this team in 2024. As the Client Manager you will be a part of the business team responsible for spearheading the dialogue with our clients representing our teams.
You should have excellent customer relations skills and be able to take in information from all areas of the business, as you will be a main point of contact with external clients and do resource planning internally.
Starting date: December 2023 - February 2024
Location: working 100% remote from home, but on Stockholm working-hours. Slack and Discord are your best friends. Note: There are meetings in the evening a few times a week with clients due to time zone differences.
Company language: English
Responsibilities
Develop existing relationships with our current clients and manage a portfolio of assigned clients.
Help manage day-to-day client communication and maintain ongoing relationships with existing projects and clients.
Resolving customer complaints promptly to maintain trust and with a focus on improving the customer experience.
Write up briefs, pitches, and proposals for the world's biggest brands and other international clients.
Conduct research on prospective clients and perform market and competitive research.
Communicate customer feedback to Marketing, Sales and Product Development teams.
Work closely with the code, game design, and art team as well as the project managers to build and roll-out the projects.
Who you are
1-2 years of experience in sales or client relationship management.
Experience working in client facing roles and building lasting business relationships with partners and clients.
Strong customer service and interpersonal skills for dealing with different types of customers and clients
Preferable professional experience around fashion, advertising, gaming, entertainment, and music.
A proven ability and willingness to learn on the job and to absorb a lot of information.
Strong organisational skills and attention to detail
A proven ability to collaborate effectively and drive initiatives with cross functional partners.
Strong communication skills, good judgement, and excellent stakeholder engagement skills are a must.
A clear display of initiative in anticipating and meeting or exceeding the business demands of international clients.
A strategic and pragmatic mindset with the ability to make hard decisions when needed.
Up-to-date understanding of the industry's consumer behaviour is a plus.
Excellent verbal and written communication with native-level English.
What we offer
A role in a growing and highly collaborative group with room to both diversify your skills and focus on your specialisation
The opportunity to work with a diverse, fun, and talented team
A 100% remote work environment
Yearly wellness allowance
Personal education fund
Mental health support
