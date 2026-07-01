Client Growth Partner: Associate Director
Nagarro Software AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nagarro Software AB i Stockholm
About Nagarro
Nagarro is a global digital engineering company helping businesses across industries accelerate their digital transformation. With a presence in over 30 countries and a team of world-class engineers, consultants, and strategists, we partner with clients to build the digital future. In Sweden, we are growing our Industrial and Manufacturing practice and are looking for a driven, consultative sales professional to lead client growth in this space.
The Role
As Client Growth Partner, you will be the face of Nagarro to industrial and manufacturing clients in Sweden and across the Nordic region. This is an individual contributor role at Director level, combining entrepreneurial sales leadership with deep consultative engagement. You will own a revenue target, develop and manage a sales pipeline, and be responsible for growing both new and existing accounts.
You will work closely with global cross-functional teams including Sales, Marketing, Practice, Delivery, and Client Customer Success to develop integrated value propositions. You will act as a trusted advisor to C-level stakeholders, guiding them on digital transformation, AI adoption, and technology strategy aligned to their business objectives.
What You Will Do
• Identify and develop new business opportunities within the Industrial and Manufacturing sectors, leveraging Nagarro's full digital engineering and technology services portfolio.
• Build and nurture senior client relationships, developing a deep understanding of client business models, value chains, and digital maturity to propose tailored solutions.
• Drive cross-sell and upsell opportunities across existing accounts, expanding scope and revenue through consultative engagement.
• Integrate AI-led solutions and capabilities into client proposals, acting as a trusted advisor on AI adoption, value realization, and implementation approaches.
• Develop strategic account roadmaps aligned to clients' long-term business and technology objectives, and own the overall account plan.
• Collaborate with global internal teams to shape and deliver value-driven solutions that position Nagarro as the preferred digital engineering partner.
• Represent Nagarro at industry forums, conferences, and networking events to strengthen market presence in the Industrial sector across Sweden and the Nordic market.
• Analyze client performance data, engagement metrics, and account insights to continuously identify growth and improvement opportunities.
What We Are Looking For
• 10 or more years of experience in consulting, technology services, account management, or business development, with a strong preference for experience within the Industrial or Manufacturing domain.
• Demonstrated ability to manage and grow senior client relationships, including C-level and D-level stakeholders, in a consultative selling environment.
• Deep understanding of digital engineering, technology services, and digital transformation initiatives, with the ability to translate technical concepts into tangible business value.
• Proven track record of owning and delivering against annual sales revenue targets with full pipeline responsibility.
• Practical knowledge of AI and data-driven solutions and experience positioning these within client organizations.
• Strong strategic thinking with the ability to connect technology solutions to client business objectives and long-term growth plans.
• Excellent collaboration skills across global, cross-cultural teams spanning Europe, the US, and Asia.
• Fluency in English is required. Swedish language skills are a strong advantage.
What We Offer
• A senior individual contributor role with real ownership and impact from day one.
• A global platform with local presence across the Nordic market.
• A collaborative, innovative culture where digital engineering excellence meets entrepreneurial ambition. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nagarro Software AB
(org.nr 556761-2923) Arbetsplats
Nagarro Software AB Jobbnummer
9987486