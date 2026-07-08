Cleanroom Process Technician
Low Noise Factory AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
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Introduction
Ever dreamed of working for a trailblazing company crafting the coolest high-tech parts on the planet? Imagine being part of an environment that heavily invests in creating a one-of-a-kind workspace for its team. Picture a melting pot of diversity and unmatched expertise that you won't find anywhere else. Intrigued? Keep reading to discover how you can join our extraordinary team!
About Low Noise Factory
Low Noise Factory (LNF) designs and produces the world's best low noise microwave amplifiers. These amplifiers are used near absolute zero –cryogenic– temperatures for space exploration, quantum computing, radio astronomy, and for various ground-breaking scientific endeavors where extreme sensitivity is paramount. Our amplifiers help receive signals from the most distant man-made object from Earth, the Voyager 1 space probe, help read quantum states in the fastest quantum computers. Low Noise Factory's state-of-the-art amplifiers are far ahead of the competition. We invest heavily in research and collaborate closely with academic and scientific communities to keep advancing our technology further and further. Our success is the result of passion for science and precision, advanced by devotion and curiosity. As explorers on the technological frontier, our aim is to keep making the impossible possible. We do everything from basic research to product development, production and testing. In our 1500 sqm facility in Gothenburg we have a state-of-the-art laboratory with electronics assembly all the way to high frequency cryogenic testing. In addition, we have access to advanced cleanrooms where we develop and produce our semiconductor circuits. LNF has 25 employees with a background from 15 different countries.
Job description and responsibilities
We are expanding our Semiconductor Devices department and looking for a Cleanroom Process Technician to take ownership of the well-defined microfabrication process steps that bring our transistors to life. As our process technician, you will master these steps and run them consistently and with care, making you a central part of how our devices are actually made. You will spend much of your time in a modern cleanroom, operating advanced fabrication equipment according to established recipes, conducting routine measurements and inspections on wafers, and clearly documenting your findings for the engineering team. The role is practical and detail-oriented, offering opportunities to expand your skills across various tools and processes over time. Tasks may include, but are not limited to:
• Cleanroom fabrication steps such as photolithography, wet and dry etching, thin film deposition, metal lift-off, and wafer dicing.
• On-wafer device measurements, optical and SEM inspection, and film thickness and recess metrology.
• Sample preparation, reliability-test execution, and clear data logging and documentation.
• First-line troubleshooting and supporting the engineers on new processes.
Requirements and qualifications
A relevant B.Sc. – a merit but not required.
Proficient in written and spoken English.
Attentive to details, disciplined in following written procedures, and comfortable with precision work.
Comfortable working in a cleanroom environment.
Valuable additional skills
Hands-on cleanroom or semiconductor fab experience.
Experience operating process equipment such as lithography, etch, or deposition tools.
Experience with microscopy, metrology, or electrical measurements.
Familiarity with III-V or compound semiconductor processing.
Benefits and terms
Fulltime 40h/week
Flexible work hours
30 days' vacation per year
Occupational pension
Generous bonus system
Health maintenance benefit (Friskvårdsbidrag)
Private medical treatment insurance
Food benefit
Workplace
The Low Noise Factory's main office is located at Nellickevägen 24 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Our cleanroom is situated at Chalmers University, about 2 km away from the main office.
How to apply
Send your application to career@lownoisefactory.com
. Last day of application: September 30, 2026. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30
E-post: career@lownoisefactory.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Cleanroom Process Technician". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Low Noise Factory AB
(org.nr 559016-9826)
Nellickevägen 24 5TR (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9997290